Genshin Impact Valberry locations and their uses

A new Geo meta has arrived in Genshin Impact with version 2.3. Characters like Noelle, Arataki Itto, and Gorou are heavily being used in the Spiral Abyss and boss fights.

Valberry is a Mondstadt specialty that is required to ascend Noelle, Rosaria, and Lisa. Interestingly, Noelle has turned into an explosive DPS unit with the release of Redhorn Stonethresher Claymore, and many players are now willing to build her.

Here's a quick farming guide for Valberry in Genshin Impact and their uses.

Where to find Valberry in Genshin Impact

Valberry in Genshin Impact is exclusively found in the woods of the Stormbearer Mountains and Stormbearer Point in Mondstadt. From one plant, players get 4 Valberries.

1) Stormbearer Mountains

Valberry plants in Genshin Impact are spread across the Stormbearer Mountains, and players will have to constantly use the nearby Teleport waypoint in the region to efficiently farm the item.

Valberry locations in Stormbearer Mountains in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

2) Stormbearer Point

The Stormbearer Point contains four plants, implying that players can get a total of 16 Valberries from the region. Yet again, it is recommended to teleport to the nearest waypoint and then move along the shore.

Valberry locations in Stormbearer Point in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

A farming route guide to collect Valberries from the Stormbearer Mountains and Stormbearer Point has been embedded below:

Lastly, players can get Valberry from the Chloris NPC every 3 days. The wandering character in Mondstadt's Windrise area sells 5 Valberries for 1,000 Mora each.

Location of Chloris NPC on the Genshin Impact map (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is worth noting that Valberries in Genshin Impact respawn every 2 days.

Uses of Valberry in Genshin Impact

At the moment, Valberry can either be used as an ascension material, or as an ingredient for making Red Dye.

Players who are fond of the Serenitea pot can also collect Valberry seed by harvesting the plant.

The following characters require Valberry as an ascension material:

Noelle

Rosaria

Lisa

Even though Lisa isn't too popular among players, both Noelle and Rosaria have gradually made a name for themselves. Rosaria is frequently matched with Ayaka and Ganyu as a Cryo support, and Noelle can lead a team with her damage output if built properly.

Genshin Impact version 2.4 will be here soon and players should be looking forward to a ton of new content that includes characters, regions, and events.

