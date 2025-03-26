Genshin Impact Varesa constellation guide

Varesa is the latest 5-star character to be released in Genshin Impact 5.5. Hailing from Natlan, she is an Electro unit whose weapon of choice is a Catalyst. Her on-field role is that of a Plunge Attack DPS, which makes her an easy fit in a variety of team compositions.

Ad

As with all 5-star characters, Varesa's constellations have an important role to play in her overall damage output and ease of playability. This article discusses all of Varesa's constellations, while also explaining which ones have greater pull value over others.

Also read: Varesa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Genshin Impact: Varesa's constellations and their pull value

C1 - Undying Passion

Ad

Trending

Varesa's Constellation #1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The effects of the Passive Talent "Tag-Team Triple Jump!" are enhanced. When performing the Special Plunging Attack "Thunderous Tornado Eruption," Varesa will also gain "Rainbow Crash" for 5s. When "Rainbow Crash" is in effect, Varesa's Plunging Attack ground impact DMG is increased by 180% of her ATK, whether she is in the Fiery Passion state or not. You must first unlock the Passive Talent "Tag-Team Triple Jump!" to access the above effect. Additionally, when Varesa is in the Sudden Onrush mode of her Nightsoul's Blessing, she consumes 30% less Nightsoul points or Phlogiston.

Ad

Varesa's C1 is one of the best constellations that you can get for her. Not only does it provide her with an extra 180% DMG boost for her Plunge Attacks, her Nightsoul points consumption while performing her super-fast run is also reduced.

This means that not only does her C1 increase her ATK, but it also provides her with an added edge in exploration. If you are looking to pull for Varesa's constellations, then her C1 is definitely worth it.

Ad

Pull Value: HIGH

C2 - Beyond the Edge of Light

Varesa's Constellation #2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Varesa will enter Apex Drive after using a Plunging Attack, regardless of whether she is in the Fiery Passion state or not. When Apex Drive is active, Varesa's interruption resistance will also further increase. Additionally, Varesa will restore 11.5 Energy when her Plunging Attack ground impact hits an opponent.

Ad

Varesa's C2 allows her to enter the Apex Drive state attack after every single Plunging Attack. In the Apex Drive state, her interruption RES is increased, and she can ignore the cooldown of her Elemental Burst and use it immediately again. Moreover, her C2 also restores extra Energy to her after each Plunging Attack, making it easier for her to use the Elemental Burst again.

Pull Value: HIGH

C3 - Unbowed Resolve

Ad

Varesa's Constellation #3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Increases the Level of Guardian Vent! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Ad

Varesa's C3 increases the maximum upgrade level of her Elemental Burst by 3 extra levels. This constellation is good, but is not mandatory, as most of Varesa's DMG comes from her Plunging Attacks and not her Elemental Burst.

Pull Value: LOW

C4 - The Courage to Press On

Varesa's Constellation #4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Varesa will receive various buffs based on her state when using her Elemental Burst Guardian Vent! If Varesa: · Has neither Fiery Passion nor Apex Drive active, she will gain Diligent Refinement for 15s, which will increase her Plunging Attack ground impact DMG by 500% of her ATK, with a maximum increase of 20,000 DMG. This effect will be canceled once the ground impact hits an opponent, or if its duration ends. If she has either Fiery Passion or Apex Drive active, this instance of her Elemental Burst Guardian Vent! deals 100% increased DMG.

Ad

Varesa's C4 provides an incredible DMG boost to her Plunging Attacks, which greatly increases her overall damage output. The damage dealt by her Elemental Burst is also increased via this constellation. If you want to keep pulling for Varesa's constellations, then this is definitely a good one to get.

Pull Value: MEDIUM

C5 - Thoughts Floating on the Warm Breeze

Varesa's Constellation #5 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Increases the Level of Normal Attack: By the Horns by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Ad

Her C5 increases the maximum upgrade level of Varesa's Normal Attacks by 3 levels. Since the main source of Varesa's damage is her Plunging Attacks (which count as Normal Attacks), this constellation definitely further increases her overall damage.

Pull Value: MEDIUM

C6 - A Hero of Justice's Triumph

Varesa's Constellation #6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Varesa restores 30 Energy when she enters Apex Drive. Her Plunging Attacks and Elemental Burst Guardian Vent! gain 10% CRIT Rate and 100% CRIT DMG. Additionally, when Varesa uses the Hold version of her Elemental Skill Riding the Night-Rainbow, or Taps her Elemental Skill while in the Sudden Onrush mode, she will restore Nightsoul points up to her maximum.

Ad

Varesa's C6 not only provides her with increased CRIT Rate% and CRIT DMG% for her attacks, but also grants her an almost infinite amount of Energy. With all the extra Energy Varesa gains from this constellation, she can obtain more Energy than she expends. This means that you can constantly use her Plunging Attacks and Elemental Bursts without worrying about depleting stamina and Energy.

For a DPS Plunge Attack unit such as Varesa, her C6 constellation offers incredible investment value.

Ad

Pull Value: HIGH

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.