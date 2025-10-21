Recent Genshin Impact leaks have disclosed that upcoming playable character Varka might be getting a brand new model. As of now, all male characters in the game have one of these two body types: tall male, and medium male. However, the images that leakers have shared of Varka's model suggest that a new type of male body model might be introduced to Genshin Impact. This has led to discussions amongst the community regarding the possibility of future tall male characters (such as Capitano and Rerir) having this new type of model.This article takes a look at Varka's leaked model, and discusses the chances of this model being implemented for more characters as the game progresses.Note: Parts of this article are based on speculation, and players should take the information provided here with a grain of salt.Varka's new model might spell good news for certain upcoming playable charactersVarka render byu/Ryuusei_Dragon inGenshin_Impact_LeaksWhile Varka has made quite a few appearances in official Genshin Impact teasers, he is yet to be introduced to players in game. Meanwhile, leakers have shared information hinting at his possible playable model and body type. Mero – a reputed leaker in the Genshin Impact community – has disclosed Varka's full model, which looks like a brand new male model that has not been seen in game before.As per this leak, Varka's body type is a very tall, buff male with muscular limbs, while also sporting a face with a prominent nose. While players initially speculated that his model might be on par with other tall male characters such as Wriothesley, this new leak seem to suggest otherwise. A comparison between Varka's model and Wriothesley's model (placed side by side) show that Varka is significantly taller (and buffer) than Wriothesley, who uses the current tall male model.This has led to speculations amongst the community regarding future characters such as Capitano and Rerir using the new, taller male model. Both Capitano and Rerir have already made their in-game debuts, with their visual appearance suggesting that they stand a head taller than all the tall male characters. Now, with Varka possibly getting a new model, there is hope for these characters to use the same model base, which would make them stand out and immediately grab attention.However, this is still mere speculation, and fans will need to wait for official information from HoYoverse to confirm the introduction of a new male model in Genshin Impact.Also read: Genshin Impact leak: Durin brings unique buffs for Venti, Albedo, Mona, Fischl, and more Mondstadt charactersFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.