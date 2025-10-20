Genshin Impact leak: Durin brings unique buffs for Venti, Albedo, Mona, Fischl, and more Mondstadt characters

Recent leaks from the Genshin Impact Luna III closed beta test have shared some interesting information that might interest players who are thinking of building a future Hexenzirkel-based team. The Hexenzirkel is a group that has already been introduced in game – with its core members comprising of extremely influential mages, including Klee's mother Alice (who will be playable in the future). As per the new leaks, quite a few Mondstadt characters will be incorporated into the Hexenzirkel, thus also granting them specific combat buffs – courtesy of upcoming playable character Durin. This article takes a look at all the new buffs and the characters they are designed for, as disclosed via leaks.Genshin Impact: Hexenzirkel team members to gain special buffs, as per leaksRecently, leakers O1 and Jelena have disclosed information regarding all the characters who will be getting special Hexenzirkel-related buffs in the upcoming versions. These characters all hail from Mondstadt, and have connections with the Hexenzirkel, making them the perfect picks for receiving these buffs.Buff: Arcane RiteWhen two or more Hexenzirkel members are in the party, the entire team will gain the &quot;Arcane Rite&quot; effect, which grants special buffs to all Hexenzirkel characters (also known as 'Magisters'). These are the following characters who will receive these buffs:DurinVentiAlbedoKleeSucroseRazorMonaFischlEach character will receive buffs tailored to their kit, which are mentioned below:DurinDurin (Image via HoYoverse)All effects granted by Durin's passive talent “Luminar Abides by the Divine Calculus” are increased by 75%. Note that this does not increase the duration of the effects.Also read: Genshin Impact Durin ascension materials leakedVentiVenti (Image via HoYoverse)After Venti summons the Stormeye using his Elemental Burst, any nearby active character who triggers a Swirl reaction will gain an Elemental DMG Bonus for the corresponding element for the next 4 seconds. Additionally, the Stormeye will deal an extra 135% of its original damage to enemies.AlbedoAlbedo (Image via HoYoverse)After Albedo uses his Elemental Skill, the damage dealt by any Elemental Skill will create a &quot;Refined Argent Field&quot;, which will be active for 10 seconds. If Albedo remains on field, and no Solar Isotoma exists, the Refined Argent Field will gain the same Transient Blossom effect as his Solar Isotoma. There can be a maximum of two active Refined Argent Fields at the same time.The Solar Isotomas and Refined Argent Fields will provide the following buffs to party members:After a Solar Isotoma has been created, all party members gain a special damage boost that scales off Albedo's DEF. For every 1000 DEF that Albedo has, all Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, Plunging Attacks, and Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 4% (up to a maximum of 12%). This effect will last for 20 seconds.After a Refined Argent Field has been created, all Hexenzirkel characters gain a special DMG bonus wherein their DMG is increased by 10% (up to a maximum of 30%) for every 1000 DEF that Albedo has. This effect will also last for 20 seconds.KleeKlee (Image via HoYoverse)When opponents are hit by Klee’s Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst, Klee gains 1 stack of “Boom Boost&quot;. Each stack has a separate duration of 20 seconds. For every 1 / 2 / 3 stacks of Boom Boost, all Charged Attacks deal an additional 115% / 130% / 150% of their original damage.SucroseSucrose (Image via HoYoverse)After Sucrose creates a small Wind Spirit, nearby teammates gain a 5.71428% DMG buff, lasting for the next 15 seconds. Additionally, after she creates a large Wind Spirit, all nearby Hexenzirkel characters gain a 7.14285% DMG buff, lasting for 20 seconds.RazorRazor (Image via HoYoverse)After Razor uses his Elemental Burst, when collected Electro Sigil stacks reach the maximum limit, a lightning strike will be unleashed on enemies. This lightning strike will deal 150% of Razor's ATK as AoE Electro DMG, and will restore 7 Energy for Razor. This effect can be triggered once every second.MonaMona (Image via HoYoverse)After Mona's Normal and Charged Attacks hit opponents, she gains one stack of &quot;Illusory Bubble&quot;. There can be a total of three such stacks, lasting for the next 8 seconds. When any party member triggers a Vaporize reaction, these stacks are consumed, increasing the reaction's DMG dealt by 10% for each stack consumed. Furthermore, the Omen created by Mona's Normal and Charged Attacks gains an increase in duration by 2 seconds, lasting up to a total of 8 seconds.FischlFischl (Image via HoYoverse)When Oz is present on the field, both Fischl and the active on-field characters gain the following buffs:When Overload reactions are triggered by teammates, Fischl and the active character gain a 22.5% ATK bonus.When Electro-Charged or Lunar-Charged reactions are triggered by teammates, Fischl and the active character gain 90 Elemental Mastery.Also read: Genshin Impact Durin signature weapon leakedFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.