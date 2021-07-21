Genshin Impact version 2.0 release time in UTC, EST, IST, and more

Genshin Impact 2.0 comes out today, meaning players will finally explore the long-awaited islands of Inazuma.

Version 2.0 will offer other big additions including new characters like Ayaka, new weapons, the Mystic Offering feature, and gardening in the Serenitea Pot. However, before version 2.0 is released, players must wait several hours while the game is under maintenance.

When will Genshin Impact 2.0 be released?

Dear Travelers,

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible #GenshinImpact experience, we will soon begin performing update maintenance.



〓Update Schedule〓

2021/07/21 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



Maintenance hours for the 2.0 update begin at 6:00 a.m. (UTC+8) on July 21. Genshin Impact has scheduled five hours for maintenance, the same as it has been in past updates. Of course, there’s always a chance that maintenance ends before the five hours pass.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will be released on July 21 at 11 a.m. (UTC+8). That is, if the maintenance takes the full five hours. Below are the approximate release times for Genshin Impact 2.0 in a few different timezones:

UTC: 3:00 a.m., July 21

Philippines (PHT): 11:00 a.m., July 21

Vietnam (ICT): 10:00 a.m., July 21

India (IST): 8:30 a.m., July 21

United Kingdom (BST): 4:00 a.m., July 21

USA (EST): 11:00 p.m., July 20

Gardening in realms is among the new content additions in Genshin Impact 2.0. (image via miHoYo)

Players can't access Genshin Impact during maintenance hours, but as soon as it ends, Travelers will have plenty of new content to work with.

Genshin Impact 2.0 maintenance to award free Primogems

As compensation for the server down-time, Genshin Impact will give 300 Primogems to every player at Adventure Rank 5 or higher. This reward is scaled at 60 Primogems per maintenance hour, with 300 being the minimum.

If, for whatever reason, maintenance takes longer than five hours, players can likely expect more Primogems.

i like how people are freakishly annoyed by maintenance in other games, while genshin players drool for more maintenance time because of primogems. we're a crazy bunch 😭😭😭😭😭 — whyt (@pltwvrwhyt) July 18, 2021

Genshin Impact players can claim the free Primogems in their in-game mail. The rewards do expire, but those who can't log in immediately after maintenance don't need to worry. They will still have 30 full days to log in and claim their Primogems.

Aside from being patient while maintenance is going on, players will just have to wait on their devices to install the 2.0 update. This process shouldn't take too long, at least compared to the five hours of maintenance.

However, those who pre-installed the update files will get to skip this step and play Genshin Impact 2.0 as soon as it's released.

