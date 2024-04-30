Genshin Impact Washer Octopus puzzle locations

Genshin Impact Washer Octopus puzzles are one of the many that you can find in the Sea of Bygone Eras. This is an underwater region introduced in the version 4.7 update, filled with so many things for players to explore and experience. Complete exploration of this region will provide tons of Primogems and other rewards.

To reach 100% completion of the region, players need to solve all Washer Octopus puzzles. There are 16 washer octopuses, but not everyone has their own puzzles. Some group together to form a larger puzzle as well. It is advised to unlock all teleport waypoints in the Sea of Bygone Eras beforehand.

Here is everything you need to know about these Genshin Impact 4.7 Washer Octopus puzzles and their locations.

All Washer Octopus puzzle locations in Genshin Impact

Location #1, #2, and #3

Northeast of Initium Iani (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the north waypoint of Initium Iani and head northeast to find the first Washer Octopus puzzle in Genshin Impact. You will find a Washer Octopus in front of an Echoing Conch and a Precious Chest surrounded by flowers.

Activate the Echoing Conch and investigate the marked locations in the images to find three Washer Octopuses. Interact with all three to send them to their respective locations near the flowers and trigger a brief cutscene to unlock the Precious Chest.

Location #4

Near the orange sea shell (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint marked in the image and head northwest to find the Washer Octopus near a shell. Complete the time trial challenge hidden inside the shell and interact with the Washer Octopus.

Follow him to a Wonderchime Flower to trigger a brief cutscene and summon an Exquisite Chest.

Location #5

Near the rock surrounded by enemy fishes (Image via Genshin Impact)

From the previous location, head north to find another Washer Octopus surrounded by seahorses and hunter rays. Refer to the image above for the exact location. Borrow nearby Xenochromatic Hunter Ray's ability and defeat them.

Interact with the Washer Octopus and follow him to a Wonderchime Flower to receive another Exquisite Chest.

Location #6

On top of coral reef (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Hortus Euergetis waypoint in Genshin Impact and head southeast to find the Washer Octopus locked and surrounded by small seahorses. Free the octopus and interact with it. This will solve the nearby Wonderchime Flower puzzle and unlock an Exquisite Chest.

Location #7

Near the cave entrance (Image via Genshin Impact)

You will find another Washer Octopus in the southeast part of Initium Iani. Teleport to the nearest waypoint and head for the marked location shown in the image above. Borrow the nearby Xenochromatic Armored Crab's ability and break the nearby collapsible rock.

You will find your missing octopus inside. Interact with him and unlock the Exquisite Chest.

Location #8 and #9

Play red light green light with them (Image via HoYoverse)

This Washer Octopus can be found in the north of Alta Semita. Refer to the image above for the exact location. Play a game of Red Light, Green Light with the orange octopus. Use the press and hold "symphony' ability to stop and move the orange octopus to reach near the orange flower.

You can play this challenge twice (once for each orange octopus) and get rewarded with two Exquisite Chests in Genshin Impact.

Location #10

On top of Coral Reef (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next Washer Octopus is surrounded by enemy sea creatures in Collegium Phonascorum. The fastest way to reach this location would be to use Alta Semita's southeast teleport waypoint.

Defeat these sea creatures and interact with the Washer Octopus. Follow him to a nearby Wonderchime Flower puzzle and collect your Chest.

Location #11 and #12

Near the Auric Anglerfishes (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Collegium Phonascorum's northwest waypoint to find two Washer Octopus. They will be near two Auric Anglerfish that have created a barrier with a Hydroculus and Luxurious Chest inside.

Interact with both the Washer Octopus and follow them to a nearby Wonderchime Flower to receive two Exquisite Chests. It should also trigger a brief cutscene and unlock the barrier to collect the Luxurious Chest and Hydroculus

Location #13, #14 and #15

Near Clivus Capitolinus (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Washer Octopus can be found near Clivus Capitolinus in front of a locked Luxurious Chest. Refer to the map for the exact location. When you interact with it for the first time, nothing will happen. Interact with it again and follow it to solve nearby challenges.

Three nearby challenges (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete a Swaying Eel puzzle, release a Xenochromatic Blubberbeast locked inside a sea shell, and rescue two water octopuses. Follow them back and interact with them one last time to unlock two Exquisite Chests and a Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact.

Location #16

Activate all flowers (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Washer Octopus puzzle is located north of Clivus Capitolinus. Use the pause "symphony" ability to stop the octopus at the right places to activate all the flowers. This will trigger a brief cutscene and reward you with an Exquisite Chest.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, guides, and updates.