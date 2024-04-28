All 11 Sea of Bygone Eras Mini Puzzle locations in Genshin Impact

Sea of Bygone Eras is a new region introduced in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. It is an underwater area filled with many treasure chests, time trial challenges, and mini-puzzles. Those who want to fully explore the Sea of Bygone Eras will want to make sure they complete all the mini-puzzles hidden in this region.

Doing so is essential, as solving puzzles will reward players with a treasure chest, ultimately helping them reach 100% completion in this region. While trying to reach and complete them, you might also unlock some achievements and free primogems in Genshin Impact.

There are 11 mini-puzzles scattered all across the new underwater region. This article will talk about them.

Genshin Impact: All Sea of Bygone Eras Mini Puzzle locations

1) Mini Puzzle 1: Caesareum Palace

Caesareum Palace (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the waypoint in Caesareum Palace, an underwater cavern in the Sea of Bygone Eras. Interact with the Nameless Stone Statue and defeat multiple waves to unlock a pathway blocked by a barrier. Head inside the passage to find three treasure chests. Interact with the statue again to unlock the "Go Tell the Citizens of the Capital..." achievement.

2) Mini Puzzle 2: Initium Palace

Break the rock (Image via HoYoverse)

The second mini-puzzle is located in Initium Iani. Utilize the marked teleport waypoint and head east to find this location. Use the xenorchromatic jellyfish to break the rock and solve the eel puzzle.

3) Mini Puzzle 3: Initium Palace

Follow the glowing marks (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third min-puzzle is located near the water current players used in a version 4.6 world quest to reach the Sea of Bygone Eras' other side. Refer to the image above for this challenge's exact location. Follow the marks and defeat three squids to solve the mini-puzzle.

4) Mini Puzzle 4: Initium Palace

Defeat two eels together (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the northern teleport waypoint of Initium Iani and head to the marked location. Solve the eel puzzle by defeating both eels at the same time. Borrow the xenochromatic jellyfish's powers for this mini-puzzle.

5) Mini Puzzle 5: Initium Palace

Right beside the eel puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next mini-puzzle can be found in the same location as the previous one. Look for a collapsible rock and break it to reveal a treasure chest. You will need the help of jellyfish's ability for this.

6) Mini Puzzle 6: Alta Semita

Break rock to find an exquisite chest (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find this near the eastern walls of Alta Semita. Use the marked waypoint in the image, which is the fastest way to reach this puzzle. Break the rock with the help of xenochromatic armored crab's ability.

7) Mini Puzzle 7: Alta Semita

Part of 4.6 World Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

This mini-puzzle can only be accessed during the Gradus ad Capitolium world quest. Match the objects around you to the mural's content to complete the challenge.

8) Mini Puzzle 8: Alta Semita

Near the sea bed (Image via HoYoverse)

This mini-puzzle is located close to the sea floor. You will find armored crabs in front of a collapsible rock. Break the latter with the xenochromatic ability to complete the challenge.

9) Mini Puzzle 9: Collegium Phonascorum

Another puzzle from World Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

This mini-puzzle is also part of the Gradus ad Capitolium world quest and is located inside Collegium Phonascorum. Match the mural with the objects near you to complete the challenge.

10) Mini Puzzle 10: Clivus Capitolinus

Breakable rock in Clivus Capitolinus (Image via HoYoverse)

There is another collapsible rock attached to the Clivus Capitolinus building. Use the image above for its exact location. Break the rock and collect your treasure chest to complete this mini-puzzle.

11) Mini Puzzle 11: Clivus Capitolinus

Break the rock under coral reef (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last mini-puzzle is located on the edge of the map near Clivus Capitolinus. Use the nearby xenochromatic creature's ability to break the rock and collect your treasure chest.

