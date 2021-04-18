Genshin Impact 1.4 is ending with the Marvelous Merchandise event. Every day, Liben - the merchant - will request some common items from players. In exchange for these items, players will be rewarded with precious resources like Primogems.

For Day 3 of the Marvelous Merchandise event, Liben will request five Sweet Flowers, five Berries, and five Sunsettias.

Genshin Impact: Where to find Berries and Sunsettia for Marvelous Merchandise event

Marvelous Merchandise Event: Open Boxes o' Marvels and Get Primogems!



During the event, Travelers can look around Mondstadt for Liben the merchant. Give him the materials he requires to open Boxes o' Marvels, which contain Primogems and other rewards.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/TfA8OncAvt — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 13, 2021

Players who require Berries and Sunsettias can refer to this guide for easy locations. In this guide, Sunsettia trees will be marked with a clover, while the Berries will be marked with a star.

Location 1: Starfell Lake

Sunsettia and Berry locations in Genshin Impact

Around Starfell Lake, players can find numerous Sunsettia trees and Berry bushes. Walk around the lake to reach all the marked spots. This area might be familiar for players as it was the first place they visited in Genshin Impact.

Location 2: East of Mondstadt

Seven Sunsettias east of Mondstadt

Players can find seven Sunsettias in this spot east of Mondstadt. However, there is no Berry bush in this spot.

Location 3: Dadaupa Gorge

Dadaupa Gorge in Genshin Impact is filled with Sunsettia trees

Hilichurls may not be the most intelligent being in Teyvat, but they surely know where to establish a tribe.

In the picture, players can find some spots for Sunsettia trees. There are plenty more trees all around Dadaupa Gorge.

Location 4: Mingyun Village

Mingyun Village is filled with enemies and common resources

Players can find a few trees and bushes following the marked spots. However, players should be careful as some of these spots are surrounded by enemies like the Fatuis and Hilichurls.

Location 5: East of Qingxu Pool

East of Qingxu Pool has a route of Berry locations

Players can find four bushes of Berries east of Qingxu Pool. If players cross the bridge and climb the small hill, they will find two more Berry bushes.

Sunsettia and Berry are common materials in Genshin Impact that can be found almost everywhere. However, players can easily stock up on these resources if they visit the mentioned locations. Visiting all of the marked spots will yield more than 70 Sunsettias and 50 Berries.

To collect the Box O' Marvels, find Liben in Mondstadt and hand him the required items. Players can also visit other worlds if they do not like their daily Box.