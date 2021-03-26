Genshin Impact Windblume Festival: Tips and tricks for Shimmering Path and One-Way Traffic mini-games

Genshin Impact's 1.4 update features Peculiar Wonderland in the Windblume Festival. It contains a couple of diverse fun mini-games. Players require focus, fast decision making and memory skills to be able to excel in these mini-games.

There are some extra rewards for perfect completion in these mini-games, so players are advised to try and finish these "Peculiar Conqueror" quests.

Two of those mini-games are Shimmering Path and One-Way Traffic. These two require a strong memory, as players are required to memorize the path before they are forced to follow it blindly. Players will be given extra rewards for not falling over the course of these mini-games.

Genshin Impact: One-Way Traffic tips and tricks

One-Way Traffic layout (Image via Asoserac14, HoYoLab)

As the mini-game starts, the platform in front of players starts to light up, showing them the path. But this path will disappear after a while, and players need to memorize which path is the correct one, as any misstep will lead to their downfall. The arena is 9 rows tall, and 7 columns wide.

Skipping platforms with Venti's skill will not finish the challenge

Sometimes, it can be overwhelming to memorize, so players can try to use a pen and paper to quickly jot down the platform's path. Unfortunately, players can't skip the platforms, as they're required to step on all the correct platforms to finish the challenge.

It can be easy to follow platforms as they light up by replacing them on paper with an arrow to the direction they're going in. Players can also mark the platform that has a Crown using this method. A jump is required to collect these invisible Crowns.

One-Way Traffic solution (Image via Asoserac14, HoYoLab)

Players can also refer to some of the patterns compiled by Asoserac14 in the HoYoLab forum, a Genshin Impact guide made as a submission for the HoYoLab Guide Contest.

Genshin Impact: Shimmering Path tips and tricks

Shimmering Path no-fall trick

As the mini-game starts, all platforms will be shown to players. Similar to One-Way Traffic, the platforms will show a path to cross to the other side. These platforms will disappear and reappear randomly as players try to cross without falling.

Blue-roof will block Venti and Keqing from flying

Players have to memorize their way and step on invisible platforms until they reach their destination. Just like One-Way Traffic, players can't use Venti's skill to skip the platforms as there's an invisible blue-roof that'll blocks any form of flight. However, there's a small hack to this system in Genshin Impact.

In Genshin Impact, players are designed to never fall when performing certain actions, for example, players won't fall if they use a charged attack on a cliff. This exact same system can be used in this mini-game.

Some Genshin Impact characters like Xiangling, Zhongli, and Hu Tao can spam charged attacks until the character stops moving, which means there's no platform in that direction. Mona can make this job easier, as she's designed to not be able to fall when using her alternate sprint. Xiao's charged attack does not make him move forward like the other three polearm users, but Xiao can still use his skill for the job.