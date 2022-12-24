Windtrace has returned to Genshin Impact and is the third event in version update 3.3. It is very popular among fans. In Windtrace, four players enter the Co-op mode and are divided into two groups, Hunter and Rebels. They play a game of hide and seek where the former tries to find the latter under the time limit. The Rebels' task is to ensure they don't get caught by the Hunter. Players can also earn coins to unlock several rewards by playing Windtrace daily.

The Windtrace event can be unlocked by interacting with Zygax in Mondstadt. There are a total of 12 locations in the third edition of the event, including some new places like Sumeru and The Chasm. Here's how to select a specific zone.

New locations added to Windtrace in Genshin Impact 3.3

Choosing the location to play Windtrace (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the location for each round of Windtrace is picked randomly, players can also select a specific location of their choice from the Genshin Impact event menu to play it.

Genshin Impact Windtrace event menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Preferences can be changed by opening the Windtrace event menu and clicking on the Game Preview option at the top. A panel with all available locations from all the regions on the Teyvat map will present itself subsequently. You can change the zone by clicking on Change Maps, then picking the preferred location and saving it.

Windtrace is essentially a game of hide and seek, where both the Hunter and Rebels get their own set of skills. The former's job is to use their abilities and locate all three members of the other team.

Windtrace Hunter skills (Image via HoYoverse)

Rebels, on the other hand, have to hide from the Hunter with the help of their own set of skills.

Windtrace Rebel skills (Image via HoYoverse)

To make the game more fun, the party that hides can transform into various inanimate objects depending on their location. They are also allowed to set traps for the Hunter to throw them off their trail.

To even things out, Hunters can receive a Favor in every round to find the Rebels in hiding. However, the Favor can be stolen by a Rebel.

Win 420 Primogems rewards by participating in Windtrace (Image via HoYoverse)

Windtrace is a 14-day-long event, and during this time, Genshin Impact players can play hide and seek to win rewards of up to 420 Primogems, ascension materials, and more.

The bonuses are earned based on the coins won by participating in each game. The number of coins obtained depends on how well the participant performed as a Hunter or Rebel.

Rules and tips to win more coins in Windtrace (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can also check the list of tasks they can perform during a round using the Game Preview option. This will help them get more coins. While they can play the game as many times as they want, the rewards are limited.

