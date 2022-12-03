Genshin Impact wins the Grand Award in PlayStation Partner Awards 2022

Genshin Impact can add another accolade to their already impressive resume. The PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 has gifted them with the Grand Award. For those who don't know, this prize is given to two games that had the best global sales from October 2021 to September 2022.
Elden Ring was the second game to win the Grand Award from PlayStation Partner Awards 2022. It is worth noting that the official website lists Genshin Impact on the left side, with Elden Ring appearing on the right side below the Grand Award header.
The official description from the official website also mentions:
"The PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia will present awards to hit titles sold for the PlayStation, recognizing the creative work of those who made them. This will be the twenty-eighth time for the event to be held since it started as the PlayStation Awards the year after the platform's birth in 1994."
There is a separate category for the Users' Choice Award, which is chosen by players in Asia. That category has five winners in total, none of which includes Genshin Impact.
All winners for the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022: Genshin Impact wins the Grand Award
Some players might want a complete list of every winner for every category. In that case, here are the winners of the Grand Award:
- Genshin Impact
- ELDEN RING
The Partner Award has five winners:
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2
- Resident Evil Village
Two games won the Special Award:
- Apex Legends
- Gran Turismo 7
Players selected the five games for the Users' Choice Awards:
- ELDEN RING
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6
- Stray
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
That's it for all accolades from the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022. HoYoverse has yet to comment on winning this award. Hence, it's unknown if players will get free Primogems for this or not.
Genshin Impact awards
HoYoverse's most popular title has won several awards since its debut, with a few examples including:
- Best Ongoing from Google Play's Best of 2022
- Best Mobile Game from The Game Awards 2021
- Visual and Graphics from Apple Design Awards 2021
Not to mention, it's received several nominations, including some that Travelers can vote on, like The Game Awards 2022's Best Ongoing and Best Mobile Game categories. The results of those particular nominations will be decided by December 8, 2022.
