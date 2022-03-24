Genshin Impact Wish Simulator for Raiden Shogun banner: Wish unlimited on character banners

Wish Simulators are a popular way for Genshin Impact players to test their luck, and the recent Raiden Shogun rerun has players desperately trying to get her. She's one of the most popular characters in the game, so it's no surprise that some players want to know more about a Wish Simulator.

Note: What a player gets from a Wish Simulator doesn't transfer to their actual Genshin Impact account. It's solely for fun and for Travelers to get an idea of how much money they need to spend to get a certain 5-star character (and their Constellations).

How to use a Genshin Impact Wish Simulator for Raiden Shogun banner

The Wish Simulator used in this article (Image via Google Play)

It's worth noting that many website-based Wish Simulators have become outdated. Hence, the best ones are now available on a player's phone. For example, "Wish Simulator for Genshin" is the main focus of this article. It's available on Android devices while being easy to use and fulfilling everything a player would want from this type of app. iOS users also have alternatives to consider.

Some links for curious Travelers to check out if they want to test their Genshin Impact luck:

Wish Simulator for Genshin Impact

Many Genshin Impact players want the Raiden Shogun (Image via saihou)

Once the player opens the app, they should see something similar to what's shown above. The first thing that pops up is Raiden Shogun's rerun banner. Astute players will also notice some names on the top, such as Kokomi and Weapon 26.

This app doesn't just feature the Raiden Shogun's rerun, but it features every banner in the game's history (and will continue to feature more in the future).

An example of the app's settings (Image via saihou)

Some Travelers might wish to play around with the settings. To do so, simply tap on "Settings" above the "?" icon (it should be to the right of "Reset"). Players can change the following settings:

Show Wish Animations

Skip Meteor Animation Only

Mute Sounds

Custom Wish Amount

View Inventory

Advanced Settings

Clear All Wish Results

It's worth mentioning that one can use either the "Clear All Wish Results" option here or "Reset" on the home page to clear their inventory. Either way, it's time for a quick demonstration of how it works with the Raiden Shogun's rerun.

Over 1,000.000 people have used this Genshin Impact app (Image via saihou)

Travelers have an option to make Wishes in the following increments:

One

Ten

Custom Amount

In this example, 90 Wishes have already occurred. Sadly, there was no Raiden Shogun in this batch of pulls. If a player decided to buy 90 Wishes with real-life money, it would cost them approximately 180 USD.

Travelers can keep on pulling if they want, or they can reset their progress and start over. Either way, the main advantages of these types of Genshin Impact apps include:

Freedom to pull on any banner

Doesn't cost money

Gives players an estimate of how much money they would need to spend to get a particular 5-star character

Can be used to pass the time as any other app can

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever spent over $1,000 on Genshin Impact before? Yes No 0 votes so far