Genshin Impact wish simulator: What it does and how to use it?

Genshin Impact wish simulators allow players to test out their luck and wish as many times as they like. As wishing is one of the biggest draws in the game, taking advantage of this resource can help players make decisions about spending their precious Primogems on weapons and character banners.

Players can also scratch their itch for wishes if they have to run low on Primogems by using a wish simulator, which could help cut down on unnecessary spending.

Here's how wish simulators work and how to use them.

Genshin Impact wish simulator: What they do?

(Image via Miwoju's Simulator)

Genshin Impact wish simulators work by recreating the wishing system that players are likely very familiar with. This system is then uploaded online to a website where players can access it and utilize the recreation to wish as many times as they'd like.

Players can use this simulator to wish just like they would in the actual game. They can also get access to the history to check their accumulated rolls and a system to see how much money they would be spending on rolls.

This resource is both fun and useful to scope out rates and test out players' luck and pity. Using a wish simulator doesn't cost players anything, which means trying them out is definitely worth giving a shot.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Free Diona, PvP event, Qiqi buffs, and more to arrive in the upcoming version

Advertisement

How to use Genshin Impact wish simulator

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players who want to use a Genshin Impact wish simulator simply need to choose which simulator they'd like to access and begin wishing for. The most up-to-date wish simulator has been Miwoju's Simulator.

By accessing that website, players not only have access to a simulation of the current banner but also previous banners by clicking the top right button.

Players can access their wish history by clicking the "History" button, and they can "purchase" more Genesis Crystals by going to the "Shop" button.

Players who want to keep wishing infinitely can also click the gold star in the top left, which unlocks infinite wishes for endless tries. Miwoju's site has a pretty accurate recreation of the Genshin Impact wishing experience, so players who are tempted should definitely check it out.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 update date and banner prediction

Wish simulators in Genshin Impact have been being created by the community since the game started. They help players conserve real Primogems and allow for the fun experience of infinitely wishing.

Advertisement

Players who wish to roll as many times as possible in the real game should definitely take advantage of any opportunities for Primogems they can get.

Also read: Top 10 F2P ways to save Primogems in Genshin Impact