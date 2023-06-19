Genshin Impact Wriothesley leaks: New visuals and everything you need to know

Exciting leaks have recently appeared in the Genshin Impact community, revealing a second set of concept art for the eagerly anticipated character, Wriothesley. The design and aesthetics of this upcoming addition to the game's constantly growing roster can be seen by players thanks to these leaks. Players have been buzzing as they compare the new concept art with the old one.

This article will discuss the new changes made to the character designs from the new concept art. Genshin Impact players will also learn everything about Wriothesley from the latest leaks here.

New visuals for upcoming Genshin Impact character Wriothesley leaked

Hutaolover, a reliable source for Genshin Impact leaks, shared the new visuals of Wriothesley. In the recent post, players can see the new details added to the character design. Remember that these are the second draft of concept art and not the final design. In the new visuals, Wriothesley's eyebrows curve at the end, and the black feather has been replaced with a blue one.

The Genshin Impact community also gets a clearer glimpse of his attire and vision placement. Similar to Yae Miko, Wriothesley's Cryo vision can be seen attached to a chain accessory on his back.

With the new concept art, more players also highlight the similarity between Wriothesley and Sampo from Honkai Star Rail. Here is an overview:

Both have spiky and wavy hairstyles parting over their right eye

Both have something spiky on their right shoulder

Both share the red and black color scheme in their character design

Both use tall male models and wear gloves

Until the concept arts were initially leaked, some sources, including hxg, even used Sampo as a reference when sharing text descriptions about Wriothesley's design. Although they don't share the same attire design, players expect both to share the same type of personality.

Everything known about him from recent leaks

From what we know, Wriothesley should be 5-star Cryo. Weapon unknown. Uncle A claims he is rumored to be Standard.



Leaked concept artwork of him is real. Final version has changes.



Leaked female is real, but one of many concepts for a character. Would not consider final.

Many other sources have disclosed new information about the new Fontaine character, excluding the new visuals. Based on posts by SYP (@SaveYourPrimo), Wriothesley will be a 5-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact, and his weapon choice is currently unknown. Sources have claimed that he is Fontaine's prison warden and will be added to the standard banner after his debut.

HoYoverse officials have done similar arrangements with Tighnari and Dehya as well. Wriothesley is rumored to debut in version 4.1 banners and can be summoned from the standard banners from version 4.2 updates onwards.

