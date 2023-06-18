Leaks show upcoming Genshin Impact character’s resemblance to Sampo from Honkai Star Rail

Genshin Impact players who have paid attention to leaks may already know that Wriothesley has a good resemblance to Honkai Star Rail's Sampo. Both games are made by miHoYo, so similar character designs are nothing out of the ordinary. The developer has even used several exported characters (expies) from Honkai Impact the 3rd and inserted them in Genshin Impact before.

For example, Honkai Impact the 3rd's Yae Sakura, Su, and Raiden Mei have visual similarities to Genshin Impact's Yae Miko, Alhaitham, and Raiden Shogun. However, Honkai Star Rail was launched fairly recently, so the similarities between its characters and Genshin Impact are much newer.

Genshin Impact leaks show Wriothesley resembling Honkai Star Rail's Sampo

Similarities between the two characters include:

Spiky and wavy hairstyle parting over the unit's left eye (which is the reader's right).

Something spiky on their right shoulder (which is the reader's left).

Red and black are prominent colors on their outfits.

Both use the tall male models for their respective games.

Some leakers, like hxg, even referenced Honkai Star Rail's Sampo when they were giving text descriptions about Wriothesley's design before photos of his concept art came out. The two units' choices attire in are noticeably different, but the hairstyles are very similar and have led to continued comparisons between them.

It should be noted that there are clearer renders of Wriothesley's model compared to what's shown above. For example, the following tweet shows what he looks like in a more detailed manner.

Clearer look at Wriothesley

The character on the left is Neuvillette, who is rumored to be Genshin Impact's first Hydro Claymore user. Wriosthely is much less faded on the right than in the previous tweet. More differences between him and Honkai Star Rail's Sampo are obvious here, although the aforementioned hairstyle is still quite similar.

Rumors point to Wriothesley being a 5-star Cryo character. His weapon type is currently unknown. He is also known to work in a jail in Fontaine, although the full extent of his lore is yet to be revealed.

More leaks about Wriothesley

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.7 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos - From what we know, Wriothesley should be 5-star Cryo. Weapon unknown. Uncle A claims he is rumored to be Standard.



- Leaked concept artwork of him is real. Final version has changes.



- Leaked female is real, but one of many concepts for a character. Would not consider final. - From what we know, Wriothesley should be 5-star Cryo. Weapon unknown. Uncle A claims he is rumored to be Standard.- Leaked concept artwork of him is real. Final version has changes.- Leaked female is real, but one of many concepts for a character. Would not consider final.

Current leaks point to Wriothesley being summonable in Version 4.1. There are also rumors that he will end up as a Standard Banner character. That means he should appear in Wanderlust Invocation around Version 4.2, assuming that the information is true.

No specific Event Wish phase has been confirmed for Wriothesley just yet. Hence, Travelers don't currently know if he will be in the first or second half of Version 4.1. Note that there isn't much information on other 4.1 banners at the moment, let alone anything from 4.2 onward.

It is worth noting that part of the reason many gamers compare Wriothesley to Honkai Star Rail's Sampo is that the latter was already released as a playable character long before Wriothesley became playable. Not to mention that there is plenty of overlap between the Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail playerbases due to similar gameplay features, and both titles being made by the same company.

Note that Wriothesley's design is subject to change. Leaker SYP even mentioned how the final version of his appearance differs from what has already been leaked thus far.

