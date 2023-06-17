5 unique Genshin Impact characters expected to be playable in the Fontaine updates

Over a dozen new Genshin Impact characters have been leaked to be playable in the forthcoming Fontaine updates. While content found in leaks is always subject to change, it is still worth looking at. Many of the leaked units have various aspects (gameplay-wise, visuals, or lore) that can make them appear unique compared to the rest.

This listicle highlights five Genshin Impact characters that fall into one of those categories. Most of the units listed don't have known release versions just yet, meaning much of the information here comes from text leaks.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Heterochromia Boy and other special Genshin Impact characters leaked to debut in one of the Fontaine updates (Version 4.0+)

1) Neuvillette

The Chief Justice of Fontaine, Neuvillette, is unique in that he's been leaked to be a Hydro Claymore user. There has never been a character with that Vision and weapon combination yet, even though there have already been a few dozen version updates.

Note that the weapon leak related to this character is several months old. Such leaks are subject to change. After all, Albedo was initially datamined to be a Bow user, but his final version involved Swords instead.

If Neuvillette stays the way he is once he's released, he will undoubtedly be a unique character in that regard.

2) Charlotte

Charlotte, as she appeared in Genshin Impact 3.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

In a similar vein to Neuvillette, Charlotte is a Fontaine character leaked to have a unique Vision and weapon combination. This time, she's a 4-star Cryo Catalyst user. Some leaks suggest that her kit has some sustain in it, but there's nothing concrete to analyze on that front just yet.

It is worth noting that Charlotte is the only playable Genshin Impact character from Fontaine to show up in the game so far. She already has a Cryo Vision, but it remains to be seen how her kit will fare.

3) Heterochromia Boy

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77

The saturation is somewhat different

変更の可能性大/BIG BIG BIG STC

It's rare to see game characters with heterochromia (a condition where a person has different colored irises).

A new male character will supposedly be debuting in one of Genshin Impact's Fontaine patches with said condition. If this rumor is true, he would be the first male character with two different colored irises. Note that he wouldn't be the first person in the game with heterochromia, as Candace also has the condition.

Nothing else is known about this new unit apart from what his head looks like.

4) Sandrone or Arlecchino

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77

Sandrone should be playable in Fontaine

※半信半疑で受け取ること/Questionable

Via little



Via little フォンテーヌでは傀儡がプレイアブルになるべきSandrone should be playable in Fontaine※半信半疑で受け取ること/QuestionableVia little https://t.co/20tRwypH1D

Several leaks state that a female Fatui Harbinger will be playable in one of the Genshin Impact leaks. However, there is plenty of contradictory information on this topic. Some rumors point to Arlecchino being playable (supposedly being a Pyro Sword user), but other leaks suggest that Sandrone will be playable instead.

New leaks also suggest that a Fatui Harbinger will die in Fontaine, with leaker randialos stating that Arlecchino will be the one perishing. It's impossible to verify the legitimacy of these leaks thus far. At the very least, it's likely that players will finally get their first playable female Fatui Harbinger in one of the Fontaine patches.

5) Wriothesley

Wriothesley is unique in the sense that he's the first Fontaine character rumored to be on the Standard Banner (Wanderlust Invocation).

Not too much else has been revealed about him except that he's a 5-star Cryo unit, and his design has some changes compared to what's shown in the above tweet.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.7 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos - From what we know, Wriothesley should be 5-star Cryo. Weapon unknown. Uncle A claims he is rumored to be Standard.



- Leaked concept artwork of him is real. Final version has changes.



- Leaked female is real, but one of many concepts for a character. Would not consider final. - From what we know, Wriothesley should be 5-star Cryo. Weapon unknown. Uncle A claims he is rumored to be Standard.- Leaked concept artwork of him is real. Final version has changes.- Leaked female is real, but one of many concepts for a character. Would not consider final.

Leaker randialos has also stated that Wriothesley may be playable in Genshin Impact 4.1. If that's true, he would be added to the Standard Banner in Genshin Impact 4.2 since units added to Wanderlust Invocation always have a regular banner in the update beforehand (i.e., Dehya and Tighnari).

