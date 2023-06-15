Genshin Impact leaks Charlotte’s utility, element, weapon type, and more details

Several Genshin Impact leaks detail important gameplay elements for Charlotte. The leakers involved are credible, yet it is worth noting there are no gameplay videos leaked just yet. Not even verifiable photos have surfaced online on that subject. Everything posted below is subject to change, although subjective information like "Charlotte is weaker than Baizhu" is a leaker's interpretation. No known release date has been confirmed for this character yet.

The primary sources come from leakers Mero and Team China. Such information is posted in the form of text leaks, with all relevant ones being shared in this article. Let's start with the latest leaks involving this character.

Genshin Impact Charlotte leaks: Role, Vision, weapon, and more information

A notable leak on this subject (Image via HutaoLover77)

Some leakers, like Team China, have compared Charlotte to Baizhu. However, they just mention that her "usability is the same." Since it's a vague statement, Genshin Impact players can only deduce that they're referring to Baizhu's sustain capabilities as Charlotte has been leaked to be a Cryo Catalyst.

Her usability obviously wouldn't be as a Dendro character since her element is completely different. That would mean the above leak infers that she's a 4-star Cryo Catalyst who provides sustain in some way. There are sadly no specifics on if she focuses on shields or healing.

There are currently no credible comparisons for this new character to old 4-star Cryo sustain units like Diona and Layla.

Charlotte's element and weaponry

Mero @merlin_impact twitter.com/merlin_impact/… Mero @merlin_impact In 3.7 will be a TCG related event that bring the release of Archon TCG cards, we will also see a brand new Fontaine journalist character who will be playable further in the future. In 3.7 will be a TCG related event that bring the release of Archon TCG cards, we will also see a brand new Fontaine journalist character who will be playable further in the future. Finally. Cryo Catalyst Finally. Cryo Catalyst 🙀❄️ twitter.com/merlin_impact/…

One of the earliest leaks tied to Charlotte in Genshin Impact is that she's a Cryo Catalyst user. Team China reiterated this information, adding in the leak that she's of the 4-star rarity. If true, this is the first time the element and weapon were used together on the same character in this game.

Although Travelers cannot confirm her rarity or weapon yet in the live version of Genshin Impact, they can still see her Vision. It's from Fontaine and has a Cryo mark on it. Thus, that part of the leak is the only aspect of this character confirmed thus far.

Release date rumors

While nothing is known about her release date yet, leaker Mero has stated that she won't be in Genshin Impact 3.8. This information is supported by the numerous 3.8 beta videos that have been leaked thus far, as no new characters, in general, were shown in them.

The next Version Update after 3.8 is 4.0. Some banner leaks have already been leaked for that patch, none including Charlotte. That points to this character likely being released in some Version Update after 4.0.

Final notes on this character

This is her full render from several angles (Image via Mero)

HoYoverse officially revealed her voice actresses to be:

Chinese: Ruan Congqing

Ruan Congqing English: Maya Aoki Tuttle

Maya Aoki Tuttle Japanese: Waki Azumi

Waki Azumi Korean: Shin On-yu

This character has been confirmed to come from Fontaine, and she currently works for a newspaper known as The Steambird. That's it for the current official news on this character. If Travelers want to find out more about her, they must wait for either HoYoverse to announce more details or for leaks to include such information.

