Genshin Impact x KFC collab (2025): All you need to know

Genshin Impact's developers have announced a new collaboration with Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), featuring Kaveh and Alhaitham. These characters have a huge fan base due to their funny interactions, unique designs, and personalities in-game. Furthermore, they have also released a new trailer for this special collaboration with the American fast food chain.

However, this collab is an exclusive event that only takes place in China, which means fans from other regions will not be able to participate in it, as of this writing.

On that note, here's all we know about the latest Genshin Impact x KFC collaboration, which began on June 27, 2025.

Everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact x KFC collab (2025)

As mentioned, the collaboration items for the Genshin x KFC event will be available exclusively in China. Furthermore, only players from the CN server can redeem the special codes from this event. As of now, the developers have not announced whether the items from this new collaboration will be available in other regions.

The latest collaboration event between KFC and Genshin Impact began on June 27, 2025. When players purchase specific items from the fast food chain, they can obtain some unique KFC-themed recipes and other in-game rewards. HoYoverse also released an official animated short to showcase items from its latest collab.

Players can obtain Primogems, an Aranara pet gadget, a unique namecard, special recipes, and other talent materials when they redeem the special codes that they receive through this event. However, note that only those from the CN server can redeem these codes and obtain the corresponding rewards.

Apart from the special in-game benefits, fans can also receive other items, such as Alhaitham and Kaveh badges, besides acrylic standees and riddle cards.

The Chinese KFC stores have also been decorated with special posters featuring Kaveh and Alhaitham to celebrate their collaboration with Genshin Impact. Furthermore, they have added new menu items, including the Sparkling Pineapple Americano. Some of Kentucky Fried Chicken's other items also feature special, customized packaging that showcases their latest collaboration.

Depending on the KFC set that players purchase, they can receive unique rewards, such as PET cards with hidden codes. The developers of Genshin Impact have also released special emotes for their latest collab. They have planned various offline events, including photo booths and other activities, from June 27, 2025, to July 11, 2025.

