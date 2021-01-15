Genshin Impact 'Xiao' release date: Everything known so far

Genshin Impact's Ganyu banner is likely to be followed by the release of Xiao, a five-star rated anemo-elemental character.

The "Adrift in the Harbour" event commemorating the release of Ganyu is scheduled to end on February 2nd. This suggests that Xiao's release in patch 1.3 could be coming as early as February 3rd. Xiao was previously available as a playable character during the second closed beta test of Genshin Impact.

Since the official launch of the game, this is the first time that Xiao is making an appearance as a playable character in Genshin Impact. There is little information available regarding the release of Xiao in Genshin Impact.

Tt seems certain that Xiao will be available for players to claim from the Xiao banner, which launches in February.

Xiao in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can expect the arrival of Xiao by the first week of February. miHoYo is also expected to release the 1.3 update for Genshin Impact at the same timel. Apart from Xiao, update 1.3 is also scheduled to introduce Hu Tao, a pyro-elemental character.

Hu Tao is currently present in the game as an NPC. However, the 77th director of the Wandsheng Funeral Parlor is all set to become a playable character after update 1.3 in Genshin Impact. Xiao is expected to make an appearance before Hu Tao does in 1.3.

The Xiao banner is expected to feature four additional four-star rated characters for players to claim. Given that Amber, Keaya, and Lisa appeared in Ganyu's banner, these characters won't be reappearing in Xiao's banner. However, all the other four-star rated characters are available to make an appearance in Xiao's banner.

tl dead? here's xiao from genshin impact pic.twitter.com/CG0yecmgb0 — xiaoism harbingers (real) (@XIAOHAREM) January 9, 2021

Update 1.3 in Genshin Impact will feature two separate banners. One for Xiao and one for Hu Tao. This presents a wonderful opportunity for players to collect two five-star rated characters and a total of eight four-star rated characters. With Ganyu's banner ending in less than three weeks, players should be preparing for Xiao's arrival with update 1.3 in Genshin Impact.