Genshin Impact Xinyan build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more details

Xinyan is an underrated character in Genshin Impact who brings a lot to the table in terms of utility and damage. Players may overlook this useful character, especially if they intend on using the new 5-star character Eula. Xinyan can provide both Pyro shields and significant Physical damage, while buffing Physical damage for a team. Players should definitely give Xinyan a try if they want to build a team that deals a lot of physical damage, or if they just want to try out a unique character.

How to build Xinyan in Genshin Impact:

Xinyan (Image via Mihoyo)

Xinyan has many build options in Genshin Impact, but her best builds are split between full support and full DPS. Players can try for both, but Xinyan's best artifacts mostly fall towards the side of dealing the most damage possible. With the addition of the Pale Flame set, Xinyan has even more options to boost her physical damage, so players will definitely want to take advantage of these powerful artifacts.

For supportive builds, Genshin Impact players have lesser options, but they can still find a Xinyan build that works for them.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Mimi, Tohma and Yoimiya so far

Support Xinyan build:

Xinyan (Image via Mihoyo )

Xinyan as a support plays more like a sub-dps than a full support character. Players will swap to her to refresh her Elemental Skill: Sweeping Fervor and put up her shield, which at Ascension 4 will provide players with 15% increased Physical damage. This is incredibly useful for physical carries like Eula and Razor, which makes Xinyan a perfect fir for these teams.

Xinyan ‧ Blazing Riff

Liyue's sole rock 'n' roll musician



Check it out! Follow the flame that engulfs Liyue's nightscape and listen to the most breathtaking rhythms while losing yourself in this magnificent performance—#GenshinImpact #Xinyan pic.twitter.com/9QmSsRcUnK — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) November 27, 2020

Xinyan will also want to use her Elemental Burst: Riff Revolution to deal massive damage before swapping back to the main DPS on the team. Players who opt to go down this route will want to build artifacts like the 2-piece Noblesse Oblige, and 2-piece Retracing Bolide, while equipping their Xinyan with an Energy Recharge weapon like the Favonius Greatsword.

Also read: 5 best team compositions for Eula in Genshin Impact

Main DPS Xinyan:

Xinyan (Image via Mihoyo )

Xinyan's strongest Genshin Impact builds focus on maximizing her Physical damage output with artifacts like the Pale Flame set and the Bloodstained Chivalry set. Players can use a 2-piece from both of these sets to give Xinyan a huge 50% Physical damage boost, which can raise her damage numbers by an insane amount.

The best possible 4-star weapon for Xinyan is the Serpent Spine, as she can take advantage of its passive due to her shield, but players with 5-star claymores can utilize the Skyward Pride which helps Xinyan immensely with Energy Recharge. Either way, Genshin Impact players will be able to deal huge damagewith their Elemental Burst, making Xinyan a very fun and unique main DPS.

Xinyan has some of the most unique abilities in Genshin Impact, and players who want to build her will be rewarded with a playstyle like no other. While Xinyan may seem daunting at first glance, with the proper build, she can deal amazing damage like any other carry.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Ayaka buffs, Sayu character details and more