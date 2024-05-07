Genshin Impact Xtreme Carnival Ensemble guide: Lustrous Trick

Genshin Impact 4.6 flagship event, Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness, has finally dropped. It features three new sub-event for players to participate and Xtreme Carnival Ensemble is one of them. In this sub-event players will have to play a rhythm game to get the high scores to obtain event rewards.

The flagship event Day 1 unlocks the Lustrous Trick. It is the first challenge out of seven songs in the Xtreme Carnival Ensemble sub-event. Do note you only need to complete the normal mode to get Primogems as rewards, scoring better on higher difficulty will reward additional resources.

Here is everything you need to know.

Genshin Impact Day 1 guide for Xtreme Carnival Ensemble: Lustrous Trick

Start the rhythm sub-event through Dvorak (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, Xtreme Carnival Ensemble is part of the Genshin Impact 4.6's flagship event called Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness. You can interact with Dvorak near the event venue to start this sub-event.

During the Xtreme Carnival Ensemble: Lustrous Trick performance, different notes will appear on the screen. There are two notes in the song:

Normal notes

Long notes

When a note touches your decision line, tap on it or use the assigned keybinds to earn points. Normal notes are simple, but for long notes, you will have to hold the button to play the note. Don't release the button until the light strip disappears to score extra points. The amount of points you score will vary depending on your note accuracy and combos maintained.

Choose your difficulty for the performances (Image via HoYoverse)

Before the performance, you can select through four difficulties:

Normal

Hard

Pro

The One and Oni King

Complete the first difficulties with a Dulcem rating to receive event rewards. Only those with clear Pro difficulty can access The One and Oni King difficulty.

Choose the correct settings for a smooth experience (Image via HoYoverse)

Those with high pings or unfamiliar with rhythm games are advised to make some changes in the settings. This will provide a better gameplay experience and can also help in scoring high points in the challenges. You can find the settings option on the top right corner of the sub-event page.

Genshin Impact Xtreme Carnival Ensemble: Lustrous Trick rewards

Day 1 reward preview (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, you only need to complete the song in normal difficulty to obtain Primogems, Iridescence Tour Tickets, and a few other rewards. Additionally, higher difficulty will yield more event rewards in Genshin Impact.

Here is a list of rewards you can obtain in Normal/Hard/Pro difficulty:

Normal

Primogems x60

Iridescence Tour Tickets x60

Agnidus Agate Fragment x3

Hard

Mora x20,000

Hero's Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Pro

Mora x20,000

Adventurer's Experience x3

Fine Enhancement Ore x6

You will need to complete these difficulties with a Dulcem rating to collect these rewards in Genshin Impact.

