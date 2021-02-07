Genshin Impact yellow items: Complete five flushes of fortune easily

Genshin Impact has revealed the required items to complete the Five Flushes of Fortune event on Day-5. The event requires photographs of yellow items to grant one of the five coloured cards needed to claim the fortune trove. The fortune trove rewards players with primogems, mystic enhancement ores, and mora.

Genshin Impact: Yellow items and where to find them

Easiest way:

The yellow item for Five flushes of fortune: Berry

Berries in Genshin Impact qualify as a yellow item, which means capturing ten berries can provide ten coloured photos to the players. Berries are often found in the wild in Liyue and Mondstadt. Each berry plant has three berries, providing three photographs for the five flushes of fortune event.

Below are some marked locations where players can find berry to capture pictures of.

Yellow item: Berry plants near Dawn winery

2 Berry plants can be found at this marker

Berry plant in South of Dawn Winery

Alternative way:

Yellow item: Snapdragon

Snapdragons in Genshin Impact are flowers that can be used as ingredients for cooking recipes or ascending characters. These are usually found near seashores and other water bodies. The below-marked places in the south of Dihua Marsh spawn over 15 Snapdragons. Players can teleport to the nearest waypoint and capture Snapdragons' photographs in the span of a few minutes.

Snapdragon locations for five flushes of fortune

Other photographable yellow items for five flushes of fortune on Day-5 in Genshin Impact:

Some other items that qualify as yellow items but a bit time consuming to locate are Sweet flowers, Mushrooms, and Cor lapis.

Yellow item: Sweet Flower

Yellow item: Mushroom

Yellow item: Cor lapis

These items can provide coloured photographs required to obtain a fortune trove, but locating them is not an easy task as they spawn randomly all around the map, distant from each other.

Fortune trove and its rewards

After using all ten films of the day to obtain the five colours, players can teleport to the Liyue harbour and meet Ji Tong to exchange them for a fortune trove. A fortune trove can reward guaranteed primogems and mystic enhancement ores, hero's wit and mora randomly.

