Zhongli in Genshin Impact: Age, abilities, and more details about the Geo Archon

Estimated at over 6,000 years old, Zhongli, the five-star rated geo-elemental character, is definitely one of the oldest characters in Genshin Impact.

Zhongli was introduced to Genshin Impact on December 1, 2020, with the Gentry of Hermitage event as a part of Chapter 1 - Act II: Farewell, the Archaic Lord. Since then, the character has turned into one of the favorite characters for the Genshin Impact community.

Zhongli can be seen wielding a polearm that can deal massive bursts of damage to enemies. Additionally, Zhongli's character in Genshin Impact appears to be extremely calm and polite.

On top of everything, Zhongli's age of more than 6,000 years has also helped him gather knowledge about almost everything in Liyue's history and culture.

Given that Zhongli recently received a banner re-run in update 1.5 and most players would like to know more about the "Geo-Daddy," here's everything that players need to know about his story that appeared in Genshin Impact.

Zhongli in Genshin Impact

Zhongli's appearance in Genshin Impact portrays the character as a tall man with amber eyes and yellow pupils. The five-star rated geo-elemental character can also be seen flaunting dark brown hair tied in a long ponytail reaching down to his waist.

Zhongli's apparel in Genshin Impact also includes a dark brown coat with silver shoulder pads and Rex Lapis' diamond symbol on the back. Additionally, he also has multiple diamond symbols on his clothes, such as:

On the Cuff of his jacket

On his belt

On his pants

On the buttons of his waistcoat and outer coat

One of Zhongli's character-defining characteristics is his forgetfulness with handling mora. Mora is the main currency unit of Genshin Impact that can be used to purchase various in-game items. Zhongli can be found promising huge amounts of Mora to other characters in Genshin Impact despite not having any of it.

Additionally, he can also be found accepting massive discounts, which often turn out to be scams.

His massive knowledge of almost everything also reflects Zhongli's 6,000 year age. Zhongli's in-game character attributes to describe him as "extremely knowledgeable in all things." This further suggests that Zhongli probably spent a major part of those 6,000 years learning everything about Liyue.

Boasting a powerful arsenal of skills and abilities, Zhongli is one of the strongest playable characters available in the game. Being a five-star character further strengthens Zhongli's reputation as a formidable geo-elemental character in Genshin Impact.