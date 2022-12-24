Get Assassin's Creed Valhalla at 67% off during Steam Winter Sale

Now that the holiday season is here, the Steam Winter Sale has finally begun, marking the final seasonal sale of 2022 for the PC digital storefront. Like any other Steam Sale, this event offers hundreds of games, from well-known titles to niche indie gems, at staggering discounts.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the newest entry in Ubisoft's iconic open-world action-adventure franchise, is available at a staggering 67% discount over its original price. The Steam Winter Sale discount is not limited to just the standard edition of the game. It is also available on the other premium editions and the season pass.

The 67% discount on Assassin's Creed Valhalla makes for one of the best deals during Steam Winter Sale 2022

Assassin's Creed games have always sold well on Steam. Assassin's Creed Odyssey was one of the best-selling titles on Valve's storefront in 2018.

However, 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the first title in the open-world action-adventure series not to have been released on Steam.

After refusing to release the game on Steam for more than two years, Ubisoft finally brought the series back to Valve's PC storefront, alongside all of its DLCs and expansions.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available in four different editions on Steam:

Standard Edition (Base game only)

Deluxe Edition (Base game + Ultimate pack)

Ragnarok Editon (Base game + Dawn of Ragnarok expansion)

Complete Edition (Base game + Ultimate pack + Dawn of Ragnarok expansion + Season pass)

Each edition is offered at a discount during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale. Here are the discounted prices for all four editions as well as the DLCs for Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Steam:

Assassin Creed Valhalla Standard Edition: 67% off at $19.80

67% off at $19.80 Assassin Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition: 67% off at $26.40

67% off at $26.40 Assassin Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition: 65% off at $35.00

65% off at $35.00 Assassin Creed Valhalla Standard Edition: 65% off at $49.00

65% off at $49.00 Assassin Creed Valhalla Season Pass: 50% off at $19.99

50% off at $19.99 Assassin Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids expansion: 50% off at $12.49

50% off at $12.49 Assassin Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris expansion: 50% off at $12.49

50% off at $12.49 Assassin Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok expansion: 50% off at $19.99

This is one of the best deals on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, so players should not miss out on it during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale. The game is chock-full of content, from engaging narrative-driven quests to challenging open-world boss encounters.

With Assassin's Creed Mirage set to arrive next year, this is the right time for players to jump into Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the only game in the series to receive more than two years of post-launch support, which saw the addition of multiple expansions to the game (both paid and free).

With the newest installment in the series, Assassin's Creed Mirage, being narratively connected to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, it is the perfect time for players to jump into the game. This is especially true considering the 67% discount during the Steam Winter Sale.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was recently added to Steam, marking the return of Ubisoft's games on Valve's PC storefront.

Ubisoft has since added more games to Steam, which were once exclusive to their own digital storefront and the Epic Games Store. Games like Immortals Fenyx Rising from Ubisoft Quebec were made available on Steam following the release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Meanwhile, other premium titles like Watch Dogs Legion and The Division 2 are slated to release in January 2023.

It is likely that the upcoming new Assassin's Creed title, Assassin's Creed Mirage, will also be released on Valve's PC storefront.

