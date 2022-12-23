Get NBA 2K23 for 65% off at Steam Winter Sale 2022

NBA 2K23 is one of the many games on discount at the Steam Winter Sale 2022. This is the perfect opportunity for basketball lovers to start their journey in the game.

Thanks to the ongoing sale on Steam, the standard edition of NBA 2K23 is available at a mega discount. Moreover, the more premium Michael Jordan edition can also be bought for a very low price.

The NBA 2K franchise has been a phenomenal success and is a favorite among lovers of basketball and sports video games. Like FIFA 23, the series gets fresh titles each year. While the reviews of its latest entry are mixed, the big discount makes it more appealing.

NBA 2K23 is yet to complete half a year in circulation, so things are still quite fresh. Those grabbing the deal on the Steam Winter Sale 2022 will be able to enjoy tons of new content. Let's take a look at how much players will need to spend on the title and which edition they should go for.

Steam Winter Sale 2022's NBA 2K23 offer is a stunning bargain, despite the obvious flaws of the game

A major complaint about NBA 2K23 is its emphasis on the online mode. Many players want to see more on the MyCareer side of things.

While the complaints are certainly justified, the Steam Winter Sale 2022 discount on the game makes things more interesting. What might have seemed unreasonable at full price now appears to be a great deal.

Players would need to spend $59.99 for the Standard Edition of the game when there's no discount. However, they will get a hefty 65% discount if they buy it during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale 2022. This puts the price at $20.99, which means buyers will save almost two-thirds of the original cost.

Such a big discount really cuts down on NBA 2K23's flaws. While it doesn't make the game perfect by any means, its overall value certainly increases.

NBA 2K23 has something for everyone, and hardcore players can also opt for the Michael Jordan edition. This edition has plenty of additional content applicable to the MyTeam mode. Like the Ultimate Team mode in FIFA 23, MyTeam allows players to make their custom squads with special cards before taking each other on.

The Michael Jordan Edition is available at a 50% discount on the Steam Winter Sale 2022. Those who opt for it will have to pay just $49.99 instead of the regular $99.99. It's a definite bargain for those who want to get the full experience of the MyTeam mode. For lovers of the single-player modes, the Standard Edition should suffice.

Plenty of other titles from 2K are available at massive discounts during the Steam Winter Sale 2022. This includes recent releases like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and classics like BioShock and the Borderlands series. Overall, this is the best time for gamers to expand their collections while making big savings.

