What is NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition? Outlining possible differences between the basic version and the MJ edition

NBA 2K23, the latest installment of the NBA 2K video game series, was officially released worldwide on September 9th.

The new game has several different editions to choose from; including the WNBA edition, Championship edition, Digital Deluxe edition and Dreamer edition.

But the version of the game that has caught most people's attention is the Michael Jordan edition, which pays homage to who many basketball fans feel is the greatest player of all time.

Unlike the Standard edition of the game, the Michael Jordan edition is much more expensive.

The Basic edition ranges from $60-$70 USD (varies based on console), while the Michael Jordan edition costs $100 and gives the buyer $100,000 in Virtual Currency.

This article will cover the key differences between the Standard edition and the Michael Jordan edition of NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition gives players a head start

Gamers who decide to purchase the Michael Jordan edition of the game should understand that they will get the exact same video game that the standard edition offers. However, the special edition comes with many bonus items that can be used in the game.

Furthermore, the big selling point of the edition is the dual-gen entitlement. This means that gamers can upgrade the game to a new-generation version at no additional cost.

For example, the PlayStation 4 version can be upgraded to a PlayStation 5 version. But the PlayStation 4 version cannot be upgraded to an Xbox Series X version as the dual-entitlement works for the same console family only.

The differences between key editions of the video game (Image via 2K Sports)

Here are the other bonuses that come with the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition:

Full game

100K VC

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards

23 MyTEAM Promo Packs

Free Agent Option MyTEAM Pack

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Ruby Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom skateboard for MyPLAYER

Two-Hour Double XP Coin

In contrast, this is everything that players get with the standard edition of NBA 2K23:

Full game

5,000 VC

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey

95 Rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card

It's important to note that MyTEAM promo packs will be given to players gradually. Gamers who purchase the standard edition will receive one pack every week, while owners of the Michael Jordan edition will receive 11 packs immediately, then two packs every week for six weeks.

Which NBA 2K23 edition should you buy?

The NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition gives a huge bonus to gamers, but it may not be the perfect choice for beginners. If you are new to the video game series, you should probably go with the standard edition and see how you like it.

It's important to note that a lot of the items from the Michael Jordan edition can be purchased within the game. The special edition gives players a nice discount and several exclusive items, but this is not a big deal for new players.

Gamers may also choose to purchase the NBA 2K23 Championship edition, which includes a 10% XP boost for MyTEAM and MyCAREER, a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription, and a Michael Jordan-themed go-kart for the Park.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by andrew.tysiak