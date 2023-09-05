Get this rare Starfield spacesuit for free

The Crimson Fleet and Spacers pose quite a challenge when you first depart from The Lodge in Starfield. However, if you want to gain an advantage, there's a secret trick to obtaining the much-desired Starfield Mark 1 Spacesuit without spending a single penny. It goes against the rules but is possible with a sprinkle of good fortune.

Bethesda games are notorious for their glitches, but in this case, you can turn the tables and exploit one of those bugs to your benefit. Obtain the Starfield Mark 1 spacesuit absolutely for free with the help of this guide, which gives you all the necessary information.

Starfield Mark 1 spacesuit guide

Mark 1 spacesuit location

Reddit user Fiero444 discovered a clever trick to snag one of the top-performing Starfield Spacesuits during the early stages of the game, and it doesn't require your character to level up or acquire any unlocked abilities.

To capitalize on this opportunity, continue playing the main quest and make your way to The Lodge, which serves as a headquarters for Constellation and an early destination in New Atlantis. Upon arriving and conversing with the necessary individuals, The Lodge and all of its amenities will be at your disposal.

The Lodge Key is something you'll need to access the Lodge and can be obtained by signing up with Constellation.

Following that, go through the steps below to locate the suit:

Once you step inside the Lodge, make a sharp right turn at the doorway situated near the staircase.

Go down the stairs.

At the bottom, turn left and go through the laboratory area.

Then, take the door to the right.

Proceed in a straight line until you arrive at a room housing a canvas hanging on the wall above a couch hidden beneath a white sheet.

In the room, look to the left for the spacesuit case.

How to get the suit

Move your cursor until it lines up perfectly, then snatch the Spacesuit (Image via Bethesda)

The Spacesuit is in an unusual location, but with a little finesse, you can snag it from the mannequin. First, zero in on the sweet spot - the space between the cabinet and its sealed door. Once you're close enough, manipulate your cursor until it lines up perfectly, then snatch the Spacesuit.

The Mark 1 may not be the most advanced Spacesuit in Starfield, but it still holds value in the game's initial stages. Its sleek design offers a unique look while ensuring protection from various attacks, including Physical, Energy, Thermal, Corrosive, and Radiation threats.

While the opportunity is available, it's wise to act in case Bethesda resolves the glitch at some point in the future.