Getting a refund in Fortnite after using all available tokens: Is it possible?

Fortnite does offer a route to players who want a refund after using all available tickets, but it might not be worth it.

Gifts and skins earned cannot be refunded. The only things that can be refunded are outfits, back bling, harvesting tools, gliders, contrails, loading screens, and emotes.

You will no longer be allowed to choose full black/full white options on the superhero skins after the V15.30 update.



Because of this, Epic Games are letting the player refund them for FREE without a refund token needed!



(Via @iFireMonkey) pic.twitter.com/MOt0ZMRhBl — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) January 28, 2021

We corrected an error on https://t.co/TO4GYid4I8 that the T-420 Outfit included built-in Cosmetics. If you’d like a refund, you’ll be able to make one using the in-game flow (REFUND TOKEN NEEDED) starting next year. Be on the lookout for an in-game notification next decade. pic.twitter.com/CZ2BRbMeKY — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatos) January 25, 2021

Every player is given three refund tokens. Refunding an item requires a token, and these are normally not replenished. Before refunding these tokens, players should know the refund process.

Open the "Main Menu." Click on "Settings." Click the silhouette icon to open Account and Privacy settings. Click "Submit a Request." All of the items that a player has purchased in-game within the past 30 days will be on the screen. Find and select the item to return. Select the reason for the return. Submit the request after the summary screen appears. The dreaded "You only have three return requests" will pop up. The player must decide to use one. Click "Yes."

Players cannot refund V-Bucks, the battle pass or its tiers, the starter packs, Loot Llamas or events, and weekly items from Save the World mode. There is a limit of 30 days from purchase to return an eligible item.

They should add refund tokens for the Fortnite Crew, that’ll be worth buying for — Grim (@ItzGrimmie) January 31, 2021

NOTE: These are rules stated by Epic Games. Any player that goes against them is subject to the consequences given by Epic Games.

Advertisement

Related: Top 5 Cheaters in Esports who were caught red-handed

Fortnite does not offer legitimate ways to gain more refund tickets

There are videos on YouTube explaining how to cheat the system to get more tickets. Do not do this. Players will be breaking the terms of service if they do this and it will lead to a lifetime ban on Fortnite.

Related: Fortnite: Top three streamers who got banned during their live stream

These methods will not fool Fortnite mods, Epic Games, or anyone else. Cheating the system is the fastest way to receive a ban and could lead to possible legal action. The best way to not waste tokens is to be sure that the item about to be purchased is wanted.

Related: 5 biggest cheating scandals in Fortnite history