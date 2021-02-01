Getting a refund in Fortnite after using all available tokens: Is it possible?

Fortnite does offer a route to players who want a refund after using all available tickets, but it might not be worth it.
Gifts and skins earned cannot be refunded. The only things that can be refunded are outfits, back bling, harvesting tools, gliders, contrails, loading screens, and emotes.
Every player is given three refund tokens. Refunding an item requires a token, and these are normally not replenished. Before refunding these tokens, players should know the refund process.
- Open the "Main Menu."
- Click on "Settings."
- Click the silhouette icon to open Account and Privacy settings.
- Click "Submit a Request." All of the items that a player has purchased in-game within the past 30 days will be on the screen.
- Find and select the item to return.
- Select the reason for the return.
- Submit the request after the summary screen appears.
- The dreaded "You only have three return requests" will pop up. The player must decide to use one.
- Click "Yes."
Players cannot refund V-Bucks, the battle pass or its tiers, the starter packs, Loot Llamas or events, and weekly items from Save the World mode. There is a limit of 30 days from purchase to return an eligible item.
NOTE: These are rules stated by Epic Games. Any player that goes against them is subject to the consequences given by Epic Games.
Fortnite does not offer legitimate ways to gain more refund tickets
There are videos on YouTube explaining how to cheat the system to get more tickets. Do not do this. Players will be breaking the terms of service if they do this and it will lead to a lifetime ban on Fortnite.
These methods will not fool Fortnite mods, Epic Games, or anyone else. Cheating the system is the fastest way to receive a ban and could lead to possible legal action. The best way to not waste tokens is to be sure that the item about to be purchased is wanted.
Published 01 Feb 2021, 19:59 IST