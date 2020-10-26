COD Mobile is one of the top titles on the mobile platform. The game features a battle royale mode and has several multiplayer modes, including Frontline, TDM, and several others, which keeps the players glued to it for hours.

All the gamers dread the problem of lag and low FPS, and COD Mobile players are no exception. One of the reasons for the lag is the mobile itself. Hence to solve this problem, players turn towards third-party applications like the GFX tool to enhance their playing experience.

In this article, we will take a look at the legality associated with the GFX tool in COD Mobile.

What is the GFX Tool?

The GFX Tool is a generic name for the application that enables the players to unlock the graphic settings and modify the game files, which reduces the lag and makes the game smoother. Several developers provide their own version of this tool.

However, using these third-party tools is not allowed in COD Mobile, and its usage will lead to a ban.

GFX tool in COD Mobile: Is it legal?

Call of Duty: Mobile Security & Enforcement Policy

According to the Call of Duty: Mobile Security & Enforcement Policy, the usage of any third-party Software for Modding/Hacking or manipulating the game’s data will be subject to this enforcement. The usage of third-party applications is not limited only to hacks but also to any other software used to modify the game's data.

Categorization of offences

The GFX tool falls in this category, and the players will be temporarily suspended from the game on the first offense. Also, the temporary suspension could last anywhere from 48 hours to two weeks or longer, depending on the severity. While an extreme or a repeated offense will lead to a permanent suspension.

Conclusions

Hence, the players are advised not to use the GFX tool in COD Mobile under any circumstances since they can land them in severe trouble in terms of bans.

