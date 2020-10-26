Since its release, COD Mobile has become quite a popular name on the mobile platform. The game recently celebrated its first anniversary earlier this month. According to a report by Sensor Tower in June, the title has crossed over 250 million downloads worldwide, underlining its popularity.

Some of the reasons behind it could be the unique aspects such as perks, scorestreaks, and more that separates it from the other games of its genre. Most of them are usually taken from the other games of the Call of Duty series.

The game features several perks that provide a specific ability to the players in the multiplayer modes. There are three types of them - ‘Red,’ ‘Green,’ and ‘Blue.’ One of the ‘Red’ perks is Agile.

In this article, we discuss about the Agile Perk in COD Mobile.

How to get the Agile Perk in COD Mobile?

Agile

The players will be able to unlock the Agile Perk at Level 29 in COD Mobile. Upon reaching the level, they can equip the perk in the 1st Slot (Red).

The description of the perk in COD Mobile states:

‘Object mantling speed is increased, and the aim time of weapons after sprinting is reduced.’

All the perks in COD Mobile

Here’s the list of all the perks present in COD Mobile:

#1 Red

Persistence

Fast Recover

Flak Jacket

Agile

Lightweight

Skulker

Restock

Tactician

#2 Green

Vulture

Toughness

Tracker

Cold-Blooded

Hard Wired

Ghost

Quick Fix

Amped

#3 Blue

Hardline Demo Engineer Dead Silence Tactical Mask Alert Shrapnel High Alert Launcher Plus

How to equip the perks in COD Mobile?

Agile Perk in COD Mobile

Follow these steps to equip the perks in the game:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the ‘Loadout’ tab present on the screen's bottom.

Next, select the required perk slot in the 'Multiplayer' section.

: Next, select the required perk slot in the ‘Multiplayer’ section. Step 3: Press on the ‘Equip’ button to equip the respective perk.

