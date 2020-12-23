Ghost Stealth skin in COD Mobile Season 13: All you need to know

COD Mobile devs recently rolled out the Season 13 update. As always, it brought new and exclusive in-game features and special characters, and weapon skins for players to win.

However, this time, COD Mobile is offering players something they haven't since its release. The game is offering a free character skin to players upon linking their profile via an Activision account.

The Ghost Stealth skin is obtainable by logging in to the Activision account of the game.

This article elucidates everything players need to know about achieving this skin for free.

All details about procuring the Ghost Stealth skin in COD Mobile

This costume is a permanent character skin that is an exclusive and rare in-game item, which players can acquire for free. However, it is to be noted that those previously logged in with their Facebook or Google accounts cannot participate in this event. Hence, they cannot obtain this skin.

How to get the Ghost Stealth skin in COD Mobile?

Players have to create a new Activision account to get this costume. Here are the steps to follow to acquire it:

They have to run COD Mobile and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

They can then navigate to the Settings tab present at the top corner of the screen.

Users can tap it and then click the yellow-colored (+) sign present at the top right corner.

A new pop-up message will appear asking to link the account to social media.

Players can tap the button in the middle of the screen.

Theyt will be redirected to a new web page where they have to login via their Activision accounts.

They can do so, but if the option is not viable, users can tap the create account option.

After creating an account, the game will be redirected again and they will be asked to login via the Call of Duty (Activision) account.

Players can log in again via the new account that has been created and after the loading screen opens, go to the mail section by tapping the mail icon.

They can claim the Ghost Stealth skin and equip it.