Ghost of Tsushima: How to find the Charm of Versatile Skills in Iki Island DLC

The Charm of Versatile Skills in the Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island DLC is easily one of the best charms in this game. With it equipped, the effects of all your minor charms are doubled as long as you're not using several of them from the same category. This makes the Charm of Versatile Skills the best for stacking effects and getting the most out of your other enhancements.

However, because it's such a good item, getting your hands on it won't be easy. This article will show you how to find the Charm of Versatile Skills in the Iki Island DLC.

How to find the Charm of Versatile Skills in Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island DLC

You need to hit the max legend rank to get the Charm of Versatile Skills (Image via Sucker Punch)

You need to fulfill two conditions to get your hands on the Charm of Versatile Skills in Iki Island DLC. First, you will have to reach the Legend rank of Legacy Redeemer on Iki Island and then liberate Zasho River Crossing.

You can increase your Legend rank in this game by completing main story missions, Tales of Tsushima, or Mythic Tales in Ghost of Tsushima. Completing these leads to a "Major Legend Increase." Alternatively, players can also liberate towns and villages across the map to earn a "Minor Legend Increase."

Another way to increase your rank is by taking on Mongols in random encounters. While taking a stroll across Tsushima, you will often come across groups of them wreaking havoc. Challenging these Mongols to a fight and taking them down will lead to a minor increase in your Legend.

Pair the Charm of Versatile Skills with multiple minor charms for the best effects (Image via Sucker Punch)

If you farm enough of these random encounters, you can even go up a whole rank and get your hands on more Technique Points. Once you reach Legacy Redeemer, all you need to do is liberate Zasho River Crossing, and you will get the Charm of Versatile Skills.

You can pair your newly acquired item with the Concentration charm to get a double increase in Concentration time and Resolve II to get up to a 50% increase in your Resolve gains. Similarly, you can pair the Charm of Versatile Skills with various other charms to double their effects. Just make sure you don't equip two minor charms of the same category or there will be no effect.

