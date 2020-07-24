Ghost of Tsushima: Location of White Dye merchant 

Ghost of Tsushima offers a wide variety of cosmetic upgrades for weapons and armour, which are available from various merchants located across the Tsushima Island. While most merchants will provide you with the same cosmetic upgrade at different locations, there is a unique one who offers something different. The White Dye merchant is someone who provides various shades of white for weapons and armours.

Location of White Dye merchant in Ghost of Tsushima

The White Dye merchant is located in the Izuhara region of Tsushima Island. That is the starting region of the game.

Image Credit: Sucker Punch Productions

You can easily find him near Wanderer's Pass, atop a cliff. The surrounding area is filled with hanging clothes dyed in white, which makes sense as the merchant is quite known for his white dyes in the game world of Tsushima.

Also read: Ghost of Tsushima: How to get longbow early game, a step-by-step guide

The inventory of the white dye merchant includes:

Nine-Tailed Fox Dye (skin for Uchitsune Long Bow)

Graceful Pathfinder (skin for Traveller's Attire)

Moonlight Slayer (skin for Ronin Attire)

Pure Reckoning (skin for Kensei Armour)

Island Bulwark Gosaku Armour

Pure Intent Headband

Most cosmetics upgrades offered by the merchant will cost you ten flowers. For those new to the game, flowers are the currency used to buy cosmetic upgrades in-game. Also, the Nine-Tailed Fox dye and Pure Intent Headband are unique.

Also read: Ghost of Tsushima: Top 5 tips to make you overpowered early in the game

The Nine-Tailed Fox dye is a cosmetic item for your bow, which costs five flowers. Meanwhile, Pure Intent Headband is an in-game cosmetic item and not an upgrade. Also, just like the White Dye merchant, we have another unique merchant who offers black dyes for armours and weapons. He is called "The Black Dye Merchant", and can found in the second region (Toyotama) of Ghost of Tsushima.