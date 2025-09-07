Ghost of Yotei pre-load time and download size explored

The Ghost of Yotei pre-load date and download size are now available. The standalone sequel to the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima releases in early October 2025 on PlayStation 5. The Ghost of Yotei review embargo is set for Thursday, September 25, at 9 pm ET / 2 pm BST / 10 pm JST.

Ghost of Yotei is available in two editions - Standard and Digital Deluxe. The latter provides the Snake Armor, Sword Kit, early unlock for Traveller's Maps, Charm, digital deluxe horse, saddle, and armor dye. Sucker Punch has also announced the Ghost of Yotei Legends DLC.

Ghost of Yotei: When can you pre-load and what's the download size

You can pre-load Ghost of Yotei from September 25. The game's download size is set at 85.119 GB. The information was shared by @PlaystationSize on X.

Ghost of Yotei does not feature an early access period, although you will be able to try the game out if you are attending Tokyo Game Show 2025 (Septmber 25 to September 28).

What is Ghost of Yotei's story?

Ghost of Yotei does not continue the narrative of Ghost Tsushima. Instead, the standalone sequel is set 300 years after GoT and focuses on a haunted, lone mercenary named Atsu in 1600s rural Japan. She is back in Ezo after sixteen years, eager to take revenge on the Yotei Six, who murdered her family and left her for dead.

Sucker Punch promises an unconventional story and journey, filled with vibrant landscape and important NPCs who will impact Atsu's journey. You will be able to bathe in onsen, dabble in Sumi-e painting, and more during your time in Ezo. You can also set up camps to cook and rest in the wilderness.

The following weapons are available to Atsu during the course of the game:

Melee : Katana, Dual Katana, Odachi, Yari, Kusarigama

: Katana, Dual Katana, Odachi, Yari, Kusarigama Ranged: Bow and Arrow, Tanegashima Matchlock, Quickfire Tools (Kunai, Smoke Bombs, and more)

The game releases on October 2, 2025.

