Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete A Promise of Treasure side quest

A Promise of Treasure is a small side quest in Ghost of Yotei that you can undertake rather early in the game. You can begin it by obtaining a treasure map from an NPC at Benten Port, east of Orito Forest. Afterward, you must search for the treasure and defeat some enemies to clear the mission.

Here's a complete guide to help you complete the A Promise of Treasure side quest in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete the A Promise of Treasure quest in Ghost of Yotei

Obtain the treasure map

As expected, you must first obtain a treasure map before you go looking for the treasure in this Ghost of Yotei side quest. To get it, first go to the Masa family house in Benten Port, which is located east of Orito Forest. Once there, go inside the house that is south of the Onryo Gift Altar. Here, you will find a ladder that leads up to the attic. Use it to reach an NPC referred to as the Settler.

Interact with the Settler to receive the treasure map that begins the A Promise of Treasure quest.

Find the treasure in Tokuyama Hills

Find the treasure on the side of a cliff (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/@GamingFightClub)

Once you have the map, navigate to the area northwest of Tokuyama Hills to find the treasure. Just explore the area below the cliffs until you find a place with carved rocks that can be used to climb up the hill. Instead of climbing, turn left and continue forward. Just a little ahead, you will find a treasure chest hidden inside a crevice. Interact with it to obtain the treasure.

Defeat Saito's soldiers

As soon as you obtain the chest, a cutscene will ensue. Following that, a group of Saito's soldiers will arrive at the location. You must defeat them all to continue forward with the A Promise of Treasure quest in Ghost of Yotei.

Return to the Masa family house

Return to the Masa family house (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/@GamingFightClub)

Upon completing the previous parts of this quest, just return to the Masa family home, where you began this quest, and interact with the NPCs. Doing so will mark the end of this quest.

