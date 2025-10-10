Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Fight Fire With Fire side quest

Fight Fire With Fire is a Sensei Tale in Ghost of Yotei involving the NPC, Ina the Bomb Maker. You must assist her to loot a group of Oni Raiders to secure a package of explosive material called niter. This is a rather small side quest that ends up providing you with an achievement as well as unlocking the Blind Bombs. However, there are some criteria you must meet to trigger it.
Let's take a look at how you can quickly unlock and complete the Fight Fire With Fire quest in Ghost of Yotei.
How to complete Fight Fire With Fire quest in Ghost of Yotei
Begin the Fight Fire With Fire quest
Before you can start the Fight Fire With Fire Sensei Tale in Ghost of Yotei, you must first complete the pre-requisite quest, The Bomb Maker. Following that, you can undertake this mission anytime.
To trigger Fight Fire With Fire, head over to Bear Rock, which is located west of Ishikari Fork and northeast of Ishikari River. Once you're here, walk around toward the lone bench. You will soon get a prompt saying, "This is where Ina wanted to meet." Then, take out a Scorch Bomb from your inventory and toss it on the ground. This will initiate a cutscene where Ina will ask for your help to raid some Oni Raiders.
Enter the cave and defeat the Bear
Follow Ina up the mountain and into a cave. Here, you will come across a Bear. While you can defeat it using either ranged or melee attacks, the quickest way would be to shoot two arrows into its head.
Afterward, wait for Ina to loot the Oni Raider's stash for some niter. Meanwhile, you can open the chest nearby to obtain Fujin’s Veil Mask. Once this part of the quest is complete, you will unlock Blind Bombs that you can use to disorient enemies temporarily.
Loot shipment of niter
Once you have finished the previous part of the quest, leave the cave with Ina and defeat some Oni Raiders outside. Then head over towards a shipment of niter just a little further ahead. Clear all the Oni Raiders along the way and at the target location.
Doing so will trigger a cutscene between Atsu and Ina. After that, the quest will be completed, and you will be awarded the Gift for Destruction Trophy.
That's all there is to clearing the Fight Fire With Fire Sensei Tale in Ghost of Yotei. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.
