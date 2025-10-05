Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Bomb Maker quest

The Bomb Maker quest in Ghost of Yotei is a side path worth chasing because it unlocks the Scorch Bomb, a ranged weapon that makes crowd control much easier. The mission itself takes you into Oni Raider territory and has a mix of combat and practice with explosives.

Here’s a walkthrough for completing The Bomb Maker quest in Ghost of Yotei.

The Bomb Maker quest guide in Ghost of Yotei

The Bomb Maker quest becomes available once Atsu reaches the Ishikari Plain during the main tale arc, The Oni. The premise is simple: Oni Raiders are hunting down a bomb maker somewhere near Otaru Hills, and stepping in could win Atsu a valuable ally and Scorch Bomb.

Heading to Fire Cricket Canyon

Bomb Maker's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

To get started, travel from the Ishikari region toward Otaru Hills. On the way, pass through Nishin Fishery, and you’ll soon reach Fire Cricket Canyon. That’s where the first signs of trouble show up, and Oni Raiders have already begun their attack.

Clear out the initial wave blocking your path. The fights aren’t too overwhelming, but it’s best to stay mobile and watch for groups clustering together, since that sets up nicely for what’s coming next.

Meeting the Bomb Maker

As Atsu cuts through the raiders, the Bomb Maker appears, at first demanding distance. Her distrust is clear, but as she watches Atsu handle the Oni, her attitude starts to shift. After the fight, she allows Atsu to train with her invention, the Scorch Bomb.

Learning the Scorch Bomb

Practice with the guidance of The Bomb Maker (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The training section explains how to handle the weapon. Scorch Bombs are thrown incendiaries that deal strong AoE damage, perfect for thinning groups or softening shielded targets.

Controls: Hold L2 to select the Scorch Bomb, then press R2 to throw.

Hold to select the Scorch Bomb, then press to throw. The practice setup involves targeting dummies. Grab the bombs beside you, throw them, and watch the splash damage burn through.

It’s straightforward, but the real test comes immediately afterward.

Holding the canyon against Oni Raiders

Watch out for the counterattacks from the enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Soon after practice ends, another full attack begins. The Oni Raiders arrive in two waves, on both sides of the canyon. The Bomb Maker provides unlimited bombs during this section, so don’t hesitate and keep throwing, and let the fire spread.

The blast radius is wide enough to knock down multiple enemies if they bunch together. Aim near chokepoints or groups climbing in. If any slip through, clean them up with melee, but the bombs alone can wipe most of them out.

Securing the alliance with Ina

Ina in The Bomb Maker quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Once the last raider falls, the Bomb Maker finally introduces herself as Ina. She acknowledges Atsu’s help and agrees to supply Scorch Bombs going forward. From this point, Atsu permanently unlocks the weapon, and Ina becomes the source for both upgrades to damage and increased carrying capacity later on, concluding The Bomb Maker quest.

