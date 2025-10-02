7 things you might miss out on in Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei is versatile when it comes to detail, from its secret collectibles to the small systems you can overlook, but nonetheless change how you explore and fight in the game. It never forces you to go from point A to point B too quickly, and allows you explore Ezo however you’d like, and that can sometimes lead to missing certain systems and side activities that could streamline your time in the game.
Here are seven things you don’t want to miss while playing Ghost of Yotei.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and based on the author's views.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Seven things in Ghost of Yotei you shouldn’t miss
1) Do bounties
Bounty boards scattered across different regions hand out contracts to track down dangerous enemies. Each bounty gives you only a rough area to search, forcing you to piece together their location yourself.
These hunts aren’t just about coins, but they can also unlock weapons, tools, or cosmetics. Checking boards regularly will keep you stocked with both gear and challenges.
Also read: How to heal in Ghost of Yotei
2) Talk to NPCs when prompted
Ghost of Yotei rewards players who take time to talk to NPCs. Many of them drop hints about camps, wolf dens, or even bamboo strikes. Some may hand you map fragments, marking activities you’d otherwise miss.
Visitors at your own camp can also surprise you: a rescued settler might share information about the Yotei Six, while a cartographer you met earlier could appear to sell more detailed maps. Skipping these interactions means skipping layers of content.
3) Search for smokes for campfires
The skies of Ezo tell their own story if you pay attention. White smoke in the distance can lead you to hot springs, campfires, or NPC encounters, while dark smoke marks Occupied Territories that you can liberate.
Besides freeing the land, these skirmishes sharpen your parry and dodge skills while dropping resources that fuel crafting. Ignoring smoke trails means missing out on both training and rewards.
4) Follow the Golden birds as guides
When a golden bird flutters into view, follow it. These birds guide you to hidden collectibles, which are then permanently marked on your map once discovered. With the “Wind Gust Camera” accessibility setting, the camera even shifts toward your marker to make navigation seamless.
Collected items appear crossed out, giving you a clear sense of what’s still out there. They’re small but consistent leads that help you uncover every secret corner.
Read also: How to heal in Ghost of Yotei
5) Equip charms
Charms in Ghost of Yotei let you tailor Atsu’s strengths toward your preferred approach. These trinkets, tied to legends or gods, boost specific stats like the Mother’s Charm, which enhances ranged damage by speeding up arrows.
Found at Mount Yotei Shrine, it’s just one example of how charms shift your combat focus. Whether you lean into ranged, melee, or hybrid play, missing these can hold you back from a more specialized build.
6) Switching the combat camera
If melee combat feels too cramped with the default camera, the game lets you toggle a classic Ghost of Tsushima-style combat camera. This adjustment pulls the frame back, giving you a better view of enemies around you.
Pairing it with the projectile indicator from accessibility settings is particularly useful against gunfire, where spotting incoming shots early can be the difference between dodging and getting knocked down.
7) Collecting Atsu’s own wanted posters
Scattered across Ezo are wanted posters featuring Atsu herself. Unlike standard collectibles, these don’t give you material rewards but instantly refill your Spirit gauge. That single benefit can make a huge difference when heading into a fresh battle, saving you from stopping at camps every time.
It’s a clever touch that fits the world’s humor while giving you a real tactical advantage.
For more game-related content, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.
Meanwhile, you can check these:
- Can you replay missions in Ghost of Yotei?
- All cinematic modes and how to turn them on
- How long does it take to beat Ghost of Yotei?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.