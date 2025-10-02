How to get money (Coins) fast in Ghost of Yotei

If you want to keep up with weapon upgrades, build your supplies earning money (coins) fast in Ghost of Yotei is critical. There are multiple reliable farming spots and methods, each with its own speed and rewards.

Some routes are enemy grinding focused, while others consist of skill minigames that will get you rewards as fast as possible. Below are the best ways to farm money fast in Ghost of Yotei.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and based on the author's views.

Best ways to earn money (Coins) fast in Ghost of Yotei

1) Kuttara Den – Zeni Hajiki

Playing Zeni Hajiki (Image via Sucker Punch)

If efficiency is all that matters, then Zeni Hajiki in the Kuttara Gambling Den is one of the fastest ways to obtain the currency. After liberating the den by helping its previous owner reclaim it, the minigame becomes available.

A single game rewards 160 coins, and with each match lasting less than a minute, the earnings climb fast. Skilled players can farm over 11000 coins per hour, far outpacing any combat-based method.

2) Shirahige Compound farming route

The Shirahige compound is one of the most consistent early-game money farms. You can find the camp in the southmost part of the Yotei's grasslands (Saito Compound). To start:

Head to the compound entrance by taking out the first bandit guard.

Move toward the left side where two more bandits linger, whereas one is by the tent and the latter near the campfire. Clear them for quick drops.

Head inside the nearby tent to deal with a distracted bandit fixing his gear, then exit through the back.

Take down the archers next, since they often drop coins directly. Keep an eye behind the rice bags for another hidden foe.

Next, take out the stationed samurai near the tower.

Before leaving, clear out the bandit near the nearest tent and one more who will rush at you.

Exit through the roadblock path, take out the last enemy, then save and reload to reset the area.

Each run lasts nearly three minutes, give or take. Over an hour, that’s 700–1200 coins directly, and selling the ores can push that number up to 5500 plus coins per hour.

3) Outcrop Homestead farming

The Outcrop Homestead in the northern Yotei Grasslands is an ideal farming location. This area spawns waves of samurai and bandits, making it ideal for farming both money and upgrade materials. To start:

Begin by taking out the rooftop archer with a longbow. This draws samurai near the entrance.

Avoid damaging the enemy leader; he keeps the farm loop stable.

Clear the remaining soldiers at the farm side entrance and loot everything before resetting.

The run will last around three minutes, yielding 44–50 copper ores per loop. After an hour, that’s about 1,000 copper ores, which sell for 6500+ coins. It’s one of the best raw farming methods for those who don’t mind repeated combat.

Other methods to get money (Coins) fast in Ghost of Yotei

Take bounties to farm more money (Image via Sucker Punch)

While the above are the most effective grinds, there are additional ways to keep your coin pouch full:

Bounties (Pick up multiple contracts from bounty boards)

(Pick up multiple contracts from bounty boards) Finish quests

Looting (Enemies, chests, and hidden pouches across Ezo drop money in smaller amounts)

(Enemies, chests, and hidden pouches across Ezo drop money in smaller amounts) Selling items (NPC merchants, such as Taro, buy resources)

These are the following methods to earn money fast in Ghost of Yotei. For more game-related content, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

