All cinematic modes in Ghost of Yotei and how to turn them on

With several options for cinematic mode in Ghost of Yotei, you can make the journey in Ezo unique and beautiful. Each of them is inspired by different Japanese directors, which gives you a taste of the prominent characteristics of their cinematic works. However, it is important to note that these modes do not directly influence the difficulty level of your gameplay.

Here are the details about the available cinematic modes in Ghost of Yotei and how to turn them on.

All cinematic modes in Ghost of Yotei and their features

Kurosawa mode, inspired by Akira Kurosawa (Image via Sucker Punch)

The game offers three cinematic modes: Kurosawa, Miike, and Watanabe, each featuring distinct filters and effects inspired by the hallmark elements of renowned Japanese filmmakers. Here are the details:

Kurosawa mode:

Inspired by : Akira Kurosawa

: Akira Kurosawa Effects: It includes a prominent black and white filter to enhance the immersive quality of the cinematic experience.

Miike mode:

Inspired by : Takashi Miike

: Takashi Miike Effects: This approach boasts increased bloodshed, increased mud, and employs a more constrained cinematic camera style.

Watanabe mode:

Inspired by : Shinichirō Watanabe

: Shinichirō Watanabe Effects: It features original lo-fi music composed under the guidance of Shinichirō Watanabe.

Although these three cinematic modes introduce various new aspects to the gameplay, the difficulty level throughout your journey remains the same. However, selecting the Miike Mode alters the camera perspective, which can make the battles somewhat more challenging and intriguing.

In contrast, the Kurosawa mode and the Watanabe mode maintain a consistent camera angle while introducing distinct elements. Whenever you want to have more leisurely time, you can opt for the Watanabe mode and explore various sections of Ezo while enjoying soothing low-fidelity music.

How to enable the cinematic modes in Ghost of Yotei

Turn on the preferred cinematic mode from Display settings (Image via Sucker Punch)

If you're wondering how to experience the different cinematic modes in the title and make the playthrough unique, here are the steps:

First, navigate to the in-game menu by tapping the Options button.

by tapping the Options button. Then, go to the Settings tab and select Display .

tab and select . There, you can find three cinematic modes: Kurosawa Mode, Miike Mode, and Watanabe Mode.

Toggle on any of your preferred cinematic modes to apply its effect.

Importantly, you can only activate one cinematic mode at a time.

This covers all the details about the cinematic modes in Ghost of Yotei.

