Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Spirits of Teshio Ridge quest (The Kitsune)

The Spirits of Teshio Ridge quest, part of the Kitsune walkthrough, is one of the more atmospheric story beats in Ghost of Yotei, blending harsh weather, ambushes, and shady encounters with merchants and samurai. It starts as a simple escort but quickly shifts into a survival tale that ties back into the Kitsune’s trail.

Here’s how to complete the Spirits of Teshio Ridge quest in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete the Spirits of Teshio Ridge quest (The Kitsune) in Ghost of Yotei

To begin the Spirits of Teshio Ridge quest, head out from the Yotei Grasslands and follow the river northeast until you hit the upper edge of the Tokachi Range. Keep riding along the Nupur River, and you’ll eventually come across a small campfire gathering. Here you’ll meet Huci, the ferrywoman.

Follow the trail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Talk to her and ask for a ride northward. She’ll ferry you into the Nayoro Wilds, the last known spot where the Kitsune was sighted.

Riding towards Teshio Ridge

Once you disembark at the North Ferry, a few optional side quests unlock, such as “Heart of an Ainu.” Mount up again and keep heading north until the landscape shifts into the rocky ridges of Teshio. You’ll know you’re close when you spot some merchants caught up in a commotion ahead.

Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Blind Stranger quest

Merchants in trouble and the ambush

The merchants in Spirits of Teshio Ridge quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Three merchants appear to be struggling with their horses on the path. Approach and speak with them to trigger a cutscene. You’ll be offered a dialogue choice here:

Pick “Rudeness costs extra” to get paid at the end of the scene.

to get paid at the end of the scene. Choosing “No thanks” still continues the quest but delays your payment.

The merchants then ask for an escort up the mountain toward the Red Crane Inn. As you ride with them, they chatter about their journey, but a storm rolls in, and four Nine Tails ambushers strike. Handle them swiftly with Dual Katana combos to maintain control of the fight.

Seeking shelter in the storm

Light up the fire inside the cave (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

After the ambush, a cutscene reveals a grim twist: all of the merchants have been killed, leaving Atsu as the only survivor. With the storm still raging, the only option is to push forward to a cave nearby, following your horse.

Inside, you’ll need to set up a fire:

Aim stones with the left stick.

Swipe upward on the touchpad to spark.

Hold R2 to breathe life into the flames.

Once all three burn with strong light, another cutscene triggers, moving the story forward.

Following the trail to the Red Crane Inn

Check out the location in Spirits of Teshio Ridge quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

When the storm clears, mount your horse again and ride on until you reach the Red Crane Inn. There’s an onsen outside you can rest at, but the main goal is inside the inn’s hall.

The place is filled with Matsumae samurai. Sit down nearby and eavesdrop. Eventually, you’ll be invited to play a round of Zeni hajiki to earn their trust and information about the Kitsune. They’ll send you upstairs to meet their commander, but the conversation goes nowhere.

Oyuki and the fistfight

Take down the soldiers in Spirits of Teshio Ridge quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Frustrated, Atsu heads back downstairs, where a cutscene introduces Oyuki, a songstress at the inn. She draws Atsu’s attention just as the samurai start causing trouble. Instead of drawing blades, Atsu insists on settling things with his fists to avoid a bloodbath that would put a bounty on his head.

This sparks a massive fistfight in the hall. Take down every samurai non-lethally until the room is clear, concluding the Spirits of Teshio Ridge quest. Afterwards, Oyuki asks Atsu to meet outside, setting up the next lead on the Kitsune.

