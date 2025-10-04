Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Blind Stranger quest

The Blind Stranger quest in Ghost of Yotei is one of the more deceptive side tales in the early game. What starts off as a simple escort job quickly shifts into an ambush and ends with a moral choice that doesn’t actually change the outcome.

You can take on this quest during Chapter 1: The Lone Wolf, and completing it rewards Atsu with the Metsubushi quickfire weapon, a useful blinding powder that fits well with stealth builds. That said, here is how to complete The Blind Stranger quest in Ghost of Yotei.

The Blind Stranger quest in Ghost of Yotei walkthrough

The Blind Stranger quest begins in Teshio Ridge, where you’ll need to visit the Nakajima Sake House.

The Blind Stranger quest location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Inside, you’ll stumble upon two men arguing. During this heated exchange, a ronin uses a smoke bomb to blind his opponent temporarily, forcing him to stumble out of the building. Once the scene ends, you can approach the blind ronin and speak with him.

Here, you’re given a choice:

Accept the job by pressing X .

by pressing . Refuse the job by pressing Circle.

Accepting the job is the only way to progress into the side quest.

Escorting the blind Ronin

Once Atsu agrees, the ronin explains that he feels unsafe and needs an escort back home. You’ll then follow him outside, beginning the escort sequence.

Follow the blind Ronin in The Blind Stranger quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Partway through, a deer runs past, startling the ronin. Losing track of his steps, he asks you to guide him toward a nearby pile of large rocks. These are directly ahead of where he stops, so walk over, wait for the interaction prompt (R2), and lead him there.

After reaching the rocks, the ronin continues moving on his own. But the escort doesn’t last long before things take a turn.

A cutscene interrupts your progress, revealing that the ronin has been luring Atsu into a trap. The second man from the sake house, now identified as The Stranger’s Accomplice, ambushes you and initiates a fight.

How to defeat The Stranger’s Accomplice

Dual with the enemy in The Blind Stranger quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

This battle is more brutal mainly because of how his attack patterns evolve mid-fight.

Phase 1

Most of his swings carry the blue glint , which means they can be parried with proper timing.

, which means they can be parried with proper timing. Watch carefully for his stab combo , which demands three quick parries in succession.

, which demands three quick parries in succession. Use Kunai for chip damage when he backs away, buying yourself some breathing room.

Phase 2

Once his health drops to about 25% left, he switches from Katana to Kusarigama, which increases his reach and changes his rhythm.

When he begins whirling the chain , dodge rather than trying to block.

, dodge rather than trying to block. If he rushes forward with the chain, that strike can be parried, leaving him open for a counter.

Keep healing between exchanges, as this fight punishes carelessness.

We used Dual Katanas during the fight, which helped maintain pressure, but patience and timing are more important than raw aggression here.

Dialogue and conclusion

After the ronin is beaten, a cutscene plays. The blind Ronin intervenes and pleads with Atsu not to kill the accomplice, revealing that the man is actually his brother-in-law. Atsu is then given two dialogue choices:

“Change your ways.”

“Leave, never return.”

Regardless of which option you pick, the result is the same. The blind Ronin and his brother-in-law retreat together, ending the The Blind Stranger quest, and you receive the Metsubushi quickfire weapon as mentioned above.

