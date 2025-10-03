How to unlock Kusarigama in Ghost of Yotei, and all its abilities

The Kusarigama in Ghost of Yotei is one of the most unique weapons you can pick up, standing out thanks to its speed, reach, and utility against shielded enemies. Essentially a farmer's sickle attached at the end of a weighted chain, this weapon is effective and versatile in combat, serving both stealth and crowd control purposes.

This guide explains how to unlock the Kusarigama and details its abilities in Ghost of Yotei.

Note: This article is a work in progress, and more information will later be added about the Kusarigama in Ghost of Yotei.

How to get the Kusarigama in Ghost of Yotei

To get the Kusarigama, you need to start The Kitsune questline. Progressing through this arc eventually leads to the tale known as Way of the Kusarigama, which is where the weapon comes into play.

Master Enomoto's location (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@/WoW Quests)

During this questline, you’ll get to train under Master Enomoto, who assigns a series of demanding trials. Once you complete his challenges and show mastery over the weapon, Enomoto officially grants you the Kusarigama, unlocking it for regular combat use.

It’s worth noting that this weapon is completely missable. If you ignore The Kitsune’s tale, you could finish the game without ever touching the Kusarigama, which would be a huge loss considering its unique mechanics.

Kusarigama abilities in Ghost of Yotei

Training with the Kusarigama in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@/WoW Quests)

The Kusarigama isn’t straightforward to learn, as its attacks swing between two extremes:

Light attacks are fast and sharp, but come with limited range. They are useful for cutting down foes up close.

are fast and sharp, but come with limited range. They are useful for cutting down foes up close. Heavy attacks unleash the weighted ball and chain. These have a much longer reach and are excellent at breaking shields.

Holding down the heavy attack lets you spin the chain in a wide arc, striking everything around you. This is especially handy when groups surround you, and with upgrades, it becomes a three-hit combo that can smash through multiple shields in one go.

What makes the Kusarigama in Ghost of Yotei stand out is its ability to manipulate enemies:

The "Claw and Talon" Spirit technique allows you to throw the chain, hook an enemy, and yank them directly toward you. This instantly exposes them and shatters their shield if they’re carrying one.

allows you to throw the chain, hook an enemy, and yank them directly toward you. This instantly exposes them and shatters their shield if they’re carrying one. If you like stealth, you can use the Kusarigama to assassinate foes from a distance, allowing you to silently pull and eliminate a target without entering detection range.

If you’re wearing the Crimson Kimono, this pulling range increases significantly, making the Kusarigama an even more dangerous weapon for infiltration runs.

