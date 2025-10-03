Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete the Dragonfly Armor quest

The Dragonfly Armor quest in Ghost of Yotei is one of the earliest side tales you’ll come across in the Tokachi Range. This storyline not only rewards you with Atsu’s first alternate armor set, but it also introduces Zeni Hajiki, the coin-flicking minigame that quickly becomes a distraction of its own.

Here's how to complete the Dragonfly Armor quest in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete the Dragonfly Armor quest in Ghost of Yotei

The Dragonfly Armor quest kicks off in the Tokachi Range, at Cairn Forks in the Ohara Plains, where you’ll overhear a ronin trying to cash in on Daijiro’s bounty. Daijiro, however, promises something more valuable: a rare suit of armor if you save his life.

Initiate the conversation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

After taking down the ronin, he admits he doesn’t have the gear on him. Instead, he asks you to meet him at Huranui’s Rest Inn, where he can properly reward you. That’s where the chain of events really starts.

Meeting Daijiro and playing Zeni Hajiki

Once inside the inn, Daijiro challenges you to a game of Zeni Hajiki, Ghost of Yotei’s coin-based gambling activity.

Play the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The mechanics are simple but deceptively punishing:

Pick a coin with the left stick.

Aim with the right stick.

Hold L2 or R2 to charge your flick, then release.

Your goal is to strike another coin. Each successful hit earns a point, and the first to six wins. If you knock coins off the table, they go to your opponent. Missed shots and sloppy aim will cost turns, so accuracy and positioning matter.

Whether you win or lose the gamble, Daijiro jumps out of the inn’s window and immediately lands in trouble with bounty hunters. You must fight off the group outside before realizing Daijiro has been captured and dragged toward Horosaru Falls along the Nupur River.

Rescue at Horosaru Falls

Taking down the enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Follow the river north to the enemy camp. You can sneak in and assassinate guards quietly or fight head-on. Keep in mind: stronger enemies near Daijiro resist silent kills if your assassination skill isn’t upgraded yet.

Once the ronin are dealt with, free Daijiro and light a fire. This is where you’ll learn more about the armor’s backstory, and Atsu and Daijiro sketch out a plan for the incoming threat.

Defending Daijiro from Saito’s forces

Next, you must lie in wait above the camp. Hide in tall grass until Daijiro gives the signal “Maple tree? What are you talking about?” That’s your cue to strike.

You can use the Scorch bomb first if you have it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Tips for this fight:

We used Spear during the initial stages, followed by switching to Dual Katanas later.

You can also use a longbow on armored foes for a cleaner opening.

Keep an eye on Daijiro. Enemies will attempt to capture him mid-fight. His warning shout or a skull icon above an enemy’s head means you need to intercept quickly.

Metsubushi and other quickfire gear help to stun the armored captain for easier damage.

With about half a dozen enemies, including a captain, pacing the fight is key. Once they’re gone, Daijiro suggests returning to the inn one last time to conclude the Dragonfly Armor quest.

Claiming the Dragonfly Armor

Concluding the Dragonfly Armor quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Back at Huranui’s Rest Inn, Daijiro finally makes good on his promise. The reward for the Dragonfly Armor quest is the Dragonfly Armor, tailored for bow users with perks that boost ranged combat.

You can also find bounties over at the Inn. Check them out if you're interested, as they can earn you a good income.

