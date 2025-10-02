How to unlock Odachi in Ghost of Yotei, and all its abilities

The Odachi in Ghost of Yotei is among the most impressive weapons you can acquire. A massive two-handed katana, it has excellent staggering capabilities and is meant for power over speed, with swings that can break the guard of large enemies and brutes.

Ad

While its size means the Odachi is slower than lighter blades, it excels in situations where survival is all about muscle. That said, here's how to unlock the Odachi in Ghost of Yotei.

Note: The article is a work in progress; more details will be added later.

How to get the Odachi in Ghost of Yotei

Unlocking the Odachi in Ghost of Yotei requires following a questline tied to Master Yoshida and the Saito Brothers storyline.

Ad

Trending

The hostage (Image via Sucker Punch)

Here’s how the process plays out:

Ad

Start the Saito Brothers questline: Your journey toward the Odachi begins here. The brothers’ quest is the prerequisite that sets you on the path to wielding this oversized blade.

Your journey toward the Odachi begins here. The brothers’ quest is the prerequisite that sets you on the path to wielding this oversized blade. Progress through “Way of the Odachi”: As part of the quest progression, you’ll need to complete the “Way of the Odachi” stage. This section acts as both a test of patience and a tutorial for learning the weapon’s slower but devastating combat style.

As part of the quest progression, you’ll need to complete the “Way of the Odachi” stage. This section acts as both a test of patience and a tutorial for learning the weapon’s slower but devastating combat style. Meet Master Yoshida: The quickest route to him is by fast-traveling to Central Ferry and then heading southwest. You’ll find Yoshida waiting on the bridge just north of his dojo. He introduces you to the weapon and guides you through the next steps.

The quickest route to him is by fast-traveling to and then heading southwest. You’ll find Yoshida waiting on the bridge just north of his dojo. He introduces you to the weapon and guides you through the next steps. Pick up the Odachi and train: Yoshida takes you to a weapons rack and instructs you to grab the Odachi. Once you equip it, he leads you to a dueling ground where your weapon-wielding skills are tested. Training involves the basics, such as blocking, attacking, and executing heavy strikes. It’s a crash course in learning how to properly handle a blade of this size.

Yoshida takes you to a weapons rack and instructs you to grab the Odachi. Once you equip it, he leads you to a dueling ground where your weapon-wielding skills are tested. Training involves the basics, such as blocking, attacking, and executing heavy strikes. It’s a crash course in learning how to properly handle a blade of this size. Complete Yoshida’s challenges: Once the training is complete, Yoshida acknowledges your progress and officially grants you the right to wield the Odachi.

Ad

Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Yotei Six quest

Odachi abilities in Ghost of Yotei

The Odachi in Ghost of Yotei comes with unique abilities that make it a specialized but incredibly effective weapon.

Reward for the Saito Brothers (Image via Sucker Punch)

A few of its abilities are mentioned below:

Ad

Heavy swings : Each swing is slower than a normal Katana, but deals enormous damage, often staggering enemies in just a couple of hits.

: Each swing is slower than a normal Katana, but deals enormous damage, often staggering enemies in just a couple of hits. Bulwark Stance (Triangle ability): Holding Triangle puts you in a Stance, reducing incoming damage and letting you time a devastating release. This move actively breaks the enemy's Stance , disrupting yellow Focus attacks and sometimes even disarming foes entirely.

Holding Triangle puts you in a Stance, reducing incoming damage and letting you time a devastating release. This move actively , disrupting yellow Focus attacks and sometimes even disarming foes entirely. Stagger potential : Beyond brutes, the Odachi works shockingly well against spearmen and sword fighters. Two heavy hits are often enough to send most enemies to their knees, leaving them wide open for finishers.

: Beyond brutes, the Odachi works shockingly well against spearmen and sword fighters. Two heavy hits are often enough to send most enemies to their knees, leaving them wide open for finishers. Quest-locked mastery: During “Way of the Odachi,” you’re forced to use the weapon in live combat, which helps you learn how to use it properly.

Ad

How to upgrade the Odachi in Ghost of Yotei

Owning the Odachi in Ghost of Yotei is only the first step. To get the most out of it, you’ll want to upgrade it at Father’s forge. Upgrading requires specific materials:

Metals

Gun Parts

Rare Parts

Each enhancement increases the weapon's raw damage and may help smooth out some of its slower handling, making it even more effective in high-stakes encounters.

Ad

Check out more guides from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.