Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Way of Dual Katana quest

The Way of Dual Katana is one of the initial quests of Ghost of Yotei's chapter 1. You can start this quest after completing the Prologue, and it is accessible alongside The Old Inn quest. The main objective of the mission is to find the Dual Katana Master hiding out on Mount Yotei. Completing the quest will also grant you the Dual Katana.

Ad

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete The Way of Dual Katana quest in Ghost of Yotei.

Check out: Ghost of Yotei complete guide and walkthrough

The Way of Dual Katana quest in Ghost of Yotei: Location

The Way of Dual Katana quest's location on the map (Image via Sucker Punch)

To access The Way of Dual Katana quest in Ghost of Yotei, you must reach near the southeast part of Mount Yotei, specifically at the western edge of Shikotsu Woods.

Ad

Trending

Squeeze through the gap (Image via Sucker Punch)

After arriving there by following the Guiding Wind, you must defeat several Saito Outlaws to progress forward. Next, go through the tiny gap in the rocks to access the main part of the quest.

Ad

Also read: How to save your gameplay progress in Ghost of Yotei

The Way of Dual Katana quest in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough

Be wary of the traps

Avoid the traps on your way (Image via Sucker Punch)

Now, move forward carefully, as there are hidden traps on the ground. You can detect the traps by noticing the locations without any grass. However, even if you fall into them, you can use the grappling hook to get back up.

Ad

After running for a bit, you will encounter the wolf howling on top of the rock. Now, go beneath the rock and squeeze through the entrance to trigger a cutscene.

Follow the mountain trail and find Hanbei's House

Use the small ledges to climb up (Image via Sucker Punch)

When the cutscene ends, proceed left, climb the rock, and continue forward. Keep following the mountain trail until you reach the edge. Then, utilize the tiny ledges on the right to climb up.

Ad

Use these platforms to ascend (Image via Sucker Punch)

Next, jump forward and use the grappling hook to go to the other side. Climb up the subsequent rocky platforms on the right to ascend.

Ad

Jump to the other side (Image via Sucker Punch)

Next, jump to the opposite side's platform and keep moving upwards. Leap across the gap and again, follow the mountain trail.

Ad

Avoid this trap on the ground (Image via Sucker Punch)

Ensure to avoid the hidden trap on the ground, where the grass is missing.

Ad

Climb up using the ledges on the wall (Image via Sucker Punch)

Continue forward, jump across the gap to grab onto the rocks, climb up, and you will see a hut far away. Use the ledges on the left to climb up, cross the wooden bridge, and you will find a chest containing Steel.

Ad

Go up using the path in the center (Image via Sucker Punch)

Afterward, take the path in the middle of the large rocks, climb up, and proceed forward to find the Dual Katana Master's hut, named Hanbei's House.

Ad

Find the Dual Katana Master

Search for clues around the hut (Image via Sucker Punch)

Reach near the larger hut, and interact with the log on the left to find the first clue about the Dual Katana Master.

Ad

Interact with the Katana inside the hut (Image via Sucker Punch)

Now, get inside the hut to find a Katana. Interact with it to trigger a cutscene, where you will finally meet Hanbei, the Dual Katana Master, in Ghost of Yotei.

Ad

Follow Hanbei and complete the training

Pick up the Katana to start training (Image via Sucker Punch)

When the cutscene ends, follow Hanbei through the mountain trail while having a conversation. When you reach the training ground, grab the Katana in the middle to start another cutscene.

Ad

As the training begins, Hanbei will throw burning coals at you, which you have to strike on time. However, at this point in the story, you will get hit by the coals.

When Hanbei asks why he should train you, you can choose any of the following prompts:

Vengeance for us both.

To honor my father.

You can opt for any option, as it won't affect the story of Ghost of Yotei.

Ad

Cut bamboo

Press the keys in the correct order (Image via Sucker Punch)

When the cutscene ends, follow Hanbei towards the bamboo stand, and interact with it. Then, properly press the prompted keys to cut the bamboo. Here are the required keys you must press in all three stages:

Ad

Stage 1: L1 → L3 → D-Pad Up

L1 → L3 → D-Pad Up Stage 2 : L1 → L3 → D-Pad Up → D-Pad Down → D-Pad Right

: L1 → L3 → D-Pad Up → D-Pad Down → D-Pad Right Stage 3: L1 → L3 → D-Pad Up → D-Pad Down → D-Pad Right → L3 → D-Pad Up

However, completing the task is optional, as failing a few times in a row will trigger a new cutscene.

When Hanbei says Saito's power can manipulate Atsu, you can choose one of the following prompts:

Not me.

He is manipulative.

Select any dialogue to continue in the quest. Now, you will get another chance to cut through the bamboo to progress.

Ad

Also read: Ghost of Yotei players can increase difficulty through unique mode

Relive Atsu's past

Collect the mushrooms (Image via Sucker Punch)

When the cutscene concludes, young Atsu must locate mushrooms in the area. You can find a mushroom at the edge of a wooden log, and another one on the other side.

Ad

Go near the wolf while hiding in the grass (Image via Sucker Punch)

Then, follow Jubei for a bit, crouch to hide among the tall grass, and go near the wolf to start a cutscene. You will find Lord Saito there.

Ad

Follow this path after meeting Lord Saito (Image via Sucker Punch)

Take the path on the left to reach an open area inside the forest. Collect the mushrooms by moving to the left outside the forest.

Ad

Go near the wooden log (Image via Sucker Punch)

When you go near a small wooden log, Saito will lift it to help you obtain more mushrooms.

Ad

Make your way to Atsu's home (Image via Sucker Punch)

From there, go in the Mount Yotei's direction to find Atsu's home. Following an intriguing cutscene, the flashback concludes, and you return to the present.

Ad

Also read: Why did Saito kill Atsu's family in Ghost of Yotei?

Complete the training to get the Dual Katana

Complete the quest's final bamboo cutting task (Image via Sucker Punch)

Now, the final training session will begin, where you must cut through the bamboo. Here are the stages and the keys you must press:

Ad

Stage 1 : D-Pad Up → D-Pad Left → D-Pad Down

: D-Pad Up → D-Pad Left → D-Pad Down Stage 2 : D-Pad Up → D-Pad Left → D-Pad Down → D-Pad Right → D-Pad Up

: D-Pad Up → D-Pad Left → D-Pad Down → D-Pad Right → D-Pad Up Stage 3: D-Pad Up → D-Pad Left → D-Pad Down → D-Pad Right → D-Pad Up → D-Pad Left → D-Pad Down

After completing the bamboo cutting task, follow Hanbei to obtain the sword of Atsu's father.

Timely hit the coals using the Dual Katana (Image via Sucker Punch)

Now you can efficiently strike the burning coals to finish Hanbei's training. You will also receive the new weapon, the Dual Katana, as a reward. Hold R2 and press X to wield the newly acquired weapon.

Ad

Defeat the Saito Outlaws at Hanbei's home

Methodically utilize the weapons to deal with the Saito Outlaws (Image via Sucker Punch)

After getting the Dual Katana in Ghost of Yotei, follow Hanbei to his home to encounter several waves of Saito Outlaws. To easily eliminate the enemies with spears, use the Dual Katana. On the other hand, when fighting a swordsman, use the single Katana.

Ad

Perform the attacks as per the prompts to defeat the Ronin (Image via Sucker Punch)

After neutralizing all waves of Saito Outlaws, a Ronin and his partners will appear to battle you. Take out his allies first, and then follow these steps to defeat the Ronin:

Ad

Hold Triangle.

Release the Triangle to execute an attack.

Keep tapping the Triangle button to attack consecutively.

By doing this, you will be able to eliminate the Ronin, which will start another cutscene.

With this, The Way of Dual Katana quest in Ghost of Yotei comes to an end. You will then be automatically moved out of the location and back to where you entered the area.

Check out more gameplay guides from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.