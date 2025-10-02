Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Way of Dual Katana quest

The Way of Dual Katana is one of the initial quests of Ghost of Yotei's chapter 1. You can start this quest after completing the Prologue, and it is accessible alongside The Old Inn quest. The main objective of the mission is to find the Dual Katana Master hiding out on Mount Yotei. Completing the quest will also grant you the Dual Katana.
Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete The Way of Dual Katana quest in Ghost of Yotei.
The Way of Dual Katana quest in Ghost of Yotei: Location
To access The Way of Dual Katana quest in Ghost of Yotei, you must reach near the southeast part of Mount Yotei, specifically at the western edge of Shikotsu Woods.
After arriving there by following the Guiding Wind, you must defeat several Saito Outlaws to progress forward. Next, go through the tiny gap in the rocks to access the main part of the quest.
The Way of Dual Katana quest in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough
Be wary of the traps
Now, move forward carefully, as there are hidden traps on the ground. You can detect the traps by noticing the locations without any grass. However, even if you fall into them, you can use the grappling hook to get back up.
After running for a bit, you will encounter the wolf howling on top of the rock. Now, go beneath the rock and squeeze through the entrance to trigger a cutscene.
Follow the mountain trail and find Hanbei's House
When the cutscene ends, proceed left, climb the rock, and continue forward. Keep following the mountain trail until you reach the edge. Then, utilize the tiny ledges on the right to climb up.
Next, jump forward and use the grappling hook to go to the other side. Climb up the subsequent rocky platforms on the right to ascend.
Next, jump to the opposite side's platform and keep moving upwards. Leap across the gap and again, follow the mountain trail.
Ensure to avoid the hidden trap on the ground, where the grass is missing.
Continue forward, jump across the gap to grab onto the rocks, climb up, and you will see a hut far away. Use the ledges on the left to climb up, cross the wooden bridge, and you will find a chest containing Steel.
Afterward, take the path in the middle of the large rocks, climb up, and proceed forward to find the Dual Katana Master's hut, named Hanbei's House.
Find the Dual Katana Master
Reach near the larger hut, and interact with the log on the left to find the first clue about the Dual Katana Master.
Now, get inside the hut to find a Katana. Interact with it to trigger a cutscene, where you will finally meet Hanbei, the Dual Katana Master, in Ghost of Yotei.
Follow Hanbei and complete the training
When the cutscene ends, follow Hanbei through the mountain trail while having a conversation. When you reach the training ground, grab the Katana in the middle to start another cutscene.
As the training begins, Hanbei will throw burning coals at you, which you have to strike on time. However, at this point in the story, you will get hit by the coals.
When Hanbei asks why he should train you, you can choose any of the following prompts:
- Vengeance for us both.
- To honor my father.
You can opt for any option, as it won't affect the story of Ghost of Yotei.
Cut bamboo
When the cutscene ends, follow Hanbei towards the bamboo stand, and interact with it. Then, properly press the prompted keys to cut the bamboo. Here are the required keys you must press in all three stages:
- Stage 1: L1 → L3 → D-Pad Up
- Stage 2: L1 → L3 → D-Pad Up → D-Pad Down → D-Pad Right
- Stage 3: L1 → L3 → D-Pad Up → D-Pad Down → D-Pad Right → L3 → D-Pad Up
However, completing the task is optional, as failing a few times in a row will trigger a new cutscene.
When Hanbei says Saito's power can manipulate Atsu, you can choose one of the following prompts:
- Not me.
- He is manipulative.
Select any dialogue to continue in the quest. Now, you will get another chance to cut through the bamboo to progress.
Relive Atsu's past
When the cutscene concludes, young Atsu must locate mushrooms in the area. You can find a mushroom at the edge of a wooden log, and another one on the other side.
Then, follow Jubei for a bit, crouch to hide among the tall grass, and go near the wolf to start a cutscene. You will find Lord Saito there.
Take the path on the left to reach an open area inside the forest. Collect the mushrooms by moving to the left outside the forest.
When you go near a small wooden log, Saito will lift it to help you obtain more mushrooms.
From there, go in the Mount Yotei's direction to find Atsu's home. Following an intriguing cutscene, the flashback concludes, and you return to the present.
Complete the training to get the Dual Katana
Now, the final training session will begin, where you must cut through the bamboo. Here are the stages and the keys you must press:
- Stage 1: D-Pad Up → D-Pad Left → D-Pad Down
- Stage 2: D-Pad Up → D-Pad Left → D-Pad Down → D-Pad Right → D-Pad Up
- Stage 3: D-Pad Up → D-Pad Left → D-Pad Down → D-Pad Right → D-Pad Up → D-Pad Left → D-Pad Down
After completing the bamboo cutting task, follow Hanbei to obtain the sword of Atsu's father.
Now you can efficiently strike the burning coals to finish Hanbei's training. You will also receive the new weapon, the Dual Katana, as a reward. Hold R2 and press X to wield the newly acquired weapon.
Defeat the Saito Outlaws at Hanbei's home
After getting the Dual Katana in Ghost of Yotei, follow Hanbei to his home to encounter several waves of Saito Outlaws. To easily eliminate the enemies with spears, use the Dual Katana. On the other hand, when fighting a swordsman, use the single Katana.
After neutralizing all waves of Saito Outlaws, a Ronin and his partners will appear to battle you. Take out his allies first, and then follow these steps to defeat the Ronin:
- Hold Triangle.
- Release the Triangle to execute an attack.
- Keep tapping the Triangle button to attack consecutively.
By doing this, you will be able to eliminate the Ronin, which will start another cutscene.
With this, The Way of Dual Katana quest in Ghost of Yotei comes to an end. You will then be automatically moved out of the location and back to where you entered the area.
