Ghost of Yotei trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

There are a total of 54 Ghost of Yotei trophies that you can unlock by completing certain challenges in the game. Similar to its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima, some of these will require you to play certain quests, complete story missions, or do side activities. Atsu's adventure in Ezo will have many challenges, and conquering some of these will unlock certain Ghost of Yotei trophies.

Ad

Let's take a look at all available Ghost of Yotei trophies.

All available Ghost of Yotei trophies and achievements

Here is a list of all the Ghost of Yotei trophies and achievements that you can earn in the game.

Clearing the Shrines will give you a Ghost of Yotei trophy (Image via Sucker Punch)

Legendary Onryō: Obtain all trophies.

Obtain all trophies. The Snake: Cross the first name off your sash.

Cross the first name off your sash. The Oni: Extinguish the fire of a cruel warlord.

Extinguish the fire of a cruel warlord. The Kitsune: Send Saito's spymaster back to the shadows.

Send Saito's spymaster back to the shadows. The Dragon: Cut down the favored firstborn.

Cut down the favored firstborn. The Spider : Defeat the son of a tyrant.

: Defeat the son of a tyrant. The Onryō Rests: Find a future beyond the hunt.

Find a future beyond the hunt. The Woman Behind the Mask: Show mercy to the innkeeper's daughter.

Show mercy to the innkeeper's daughter. Twin Wolves: Reunite with a ghost from the past.

Reunite with a ghost from the past. Wrath of the Onryō: Relive the Night of the Burning Tree.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: How to Weapon Align in Ghost of Yotei

Way of the Yari: Help Sensei Takahashi defend his dojo.

Help Sensei Takahashi defend his dojo. Way of the Kusarigama: Help Master Enomoto confront his grandson.

Help Master Enomoto confront his grandson. Way of the Odachi : Help defend Master Yoshida's dojo in the final battle.

: Help defend Master Yoshida's dojo in the final battle. From One Ghost to Another: Acquire the blade of a legendary hero.

Acquire the blade of a legendary hero. Sitturaynu : Share a meal with huci.

: Share a meal with huci. A Moment to Breathe: Get a perfect score in ku-e-shinok.

Get a perfect score in ku-e-shinok. Unrivaled: Defeat Takezo the Unrivaled on the peak of Mount Yōtei.

Defeat Takezo the Unrivaled on the peak of Mount Yōtei. Kunai Defender: Help Hana protect her farms.

Help Hana protect her farms. Gift for Destruction: Help Ina fend off the Oni Raiders.

Help Ina fend off the Oni Raiders. Naming a Friend : Pick a name for your horse.

: Pick a name for your horse. From the Hip: Perform a Pistol Parry during a Standoff.

Perform a Pistol Parry during a Standoff. The Owl's Talon: Use a Kusarigama Assassination to kill an enemy from a distance.

Use a Kusarigama Assassination to kill an enemy from a distance. Sayonara: Shoulder Charge or Typhoon Kick an enemy off a cliff to their death.

Shoulder Charge or Typhoon Kick an enemy off a cliff to their death. You Dropped This: Disarm and kill an enemy with their own weapon.

Disarm and kill an enemy with their own weapon. The Horror : Make 20 enemies collapse in fear using Onryō's Howl.

: Make 20 enemies collapse in fear using Onryō's Howl. Wolf Bait: Use an empty Sake jar to trigger a Wolf kill.

Use an empty Sake jar to trigger a Wolf kill. Two as One: Complete a successful Standoff or Assassination with a companion.

Complete a successful Standoff or Assassination with a companion. Brush Fire: Kill an enemy by catching grass on fire.

Kill an enemy by catching grass on fire. Sake Flight: Collect 10 full jars of Sake.

Collect 10 full jars of Sake. Very Persuasive: Interrogate 10 enemies.

Ad

Also Read: Ghost of Yotei: Complete guide and walkthrough

Charming : Upgrade 10 charms at least once.

: Upgrade 10 charms at least once. Like Father, Like Daughter : Fully upgrade the Wolf Blade.

: Fully upgrade the Wolf Blade. Purely Decorative: Acquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear.

Acquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear. For All Occasions: Acquire all Armor.

Acquire all Armor. Tools of a Warrior: Acquire all Melee weapons.

Acquire all Melee weapons. Take Aim: Acquire all Ranged weapons.

Also Read: All wolf abilities in Ghost of Yotei

Quick Draw: Acquire all Quickfire weapons.

Acquire all Quickfire weapons. Inheritance: Acquire your parents' charms from the peak of Mount Yötei.

Acquire your parents' charms from the peak of Mount Yötei. Gifts for a Ghost: Collect 8 offerings left for the onryō.

Collect 8 offerings left for the onryō. Trickster Fox: Solve all the Nine Tails' puzzle boxes.

Solve all the Nine Tails' puzzle boxes. An Artist's Eye: Complete all sumi-e paintings.

Complete all sumi-e paintings. Memento: Personalize a scene in Photo Mode.

Personalize a scene in Photo Mode. Guardian of Inari : Receive the Fox Mask after completing all Fox Dens.

: Receive the Fox Mask after completing all Fox Dens. Like Mother, Like Daughter: Learn all shamisen songs.

Learn all shamisen songs. Wolves of Ezo: Complete all the Wolf Dens.

Complete all the Wolf Dens. Body, Mind, and Spirit: Complete all Bamboo Strikes, Shrine Climbs, and Hot Springs.

Complete all Bamboo Strikes, Shrine Climbs, and Hot Springs. Spear Fishing: Spear 5 fish with the yari.

Spear 5 fish with the yari. Master Bounty Hunter : Complete all Bounties.

: Complete all Bounties. Moments of Reflection: Find 30 Altars of Reflection.

Find 30 Altars of Reflection. Child of the Mountain: Solve all Mountain Reliquary puzzles.

Solve all Mountain Reliquary puzzles. Good with Coins: Win a charm from playing Zeni Hajiki.

Win a charm from playing Zeni Hajiki. Fireside Performance: Play a shamisen song while camping.

Play a shamisen song while camping. Speaking with the Land: Bow or play your shamisen at 10 special places throughout Ezo.

Bow or play your shamisen at 10 special places throughout Ezo. For the Living: Rid Ezo of all the Yotei Six Camps

The list of all the available Ghost of Yotei trophies will be updated when the Legends mode is added to the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.