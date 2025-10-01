Ghost of Yotei trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 01, 2025 14:42 GMT
Ghost of Yotei trophy list
All trophies and achievements in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch)

There are a total of 54 Ghost of Yotei trophies that you can unlock by completing certain challenges in the game. Similar to its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima, some of these will require you to play certain quests, complete story missions, or do side activities. Atsu's adventure in Ezo will have many challenges, and conquering some of these will unlock certain Ghost of Yotei trophies.

Let's take a look at all available Ghost of Yotei trophies.

All available Ghost of Yotei trophies and achievements

Here is a list of all the Ghost of Yotei trophies and achievements that you can earn in the game.

Clearing the Shrines will give you a Ghost of Yotei trophy (Image via Sucker Punch)
  • Legendary Onryō: Obtain all trophies.
  • The Snake: Cross the first name off your sash.
  • The Oni: Extinguish the fire of a cruel warlord.
  • The Kitsune: Send Saito's spymaster back to the shadows.
  • The Dragon: Cut down the favored firstborn.
  • The Spider: Defeat the son of a tyrant.
  • The Onryō Rests: Find a future beyond the hunt.
  • The Woman Behind the Mask: Show mercy to the innkeeper's daughter.
  • Twin Wolves: Reunite with a ghost from the past.
  • Wrath of the Onryō: Relive the Night of the Burning Tree.
  • Way of the Yari: Help Sensei Takahashi defend his dojo.
  • Way of the Kusarigama: Help Master Enomoto confront his grandson.
  • Way of the Odachi: Help defend Master Yoshida's dojo in the final battle.
  • From One Ghost to Another: Acquire the blade of a legendary hero.
  • Sitturaynu: Share a meal with huci.
  • A Moment to Breathe: Get a perfect score in ku-e-shinok.
  • Unrivaled: Defeat Takezo the Unrivaled on the peak of Mount Yōtei.
  • Kunai Defender: Help Hana protect her farms.
  • Gift for Destruction: Help Ina fend off the Oni Raiders.
  • Naming a Friend: Pick a name for your horse.
  • From the Hip: Perform a Pistol Parry during a Standoff.
  • The Owl's Talon: Use a Kusarigama Assassination to kill an enemy from a distance.
  • Sayonara: Shoulder Charge or Typhoon Kick an enemy off a cliff to their death.
  • You Dropped This: Disarm and kill an enemy with their own weapon.
  • The Horror: Make 20 enemies collapse in fear using Onryō's Howl.
  • Wolf Bait: Use an empty Sake jar to trigger a Wolf kill.
  • Two as One: Complete a successful Standoff or Assassination with a companion.
  • Brush Fire: Kill an enemy by catching grass on fire.
  • Sake Flight: Collect 10 full jars of Sake.
  • Very Persuasive: Interrogate 10 enemies.
  • Charming: Upgrade 10 charms at least once.
  • Like Father, Like Daughter: Fully upgrade the Wolf Blade.
  • Purely Decorative: Acquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear.
  • For All Occasions: Acquire all Armor.
  • Tools of a Warrior: Acquire all Melee weapons.
  • Take Aim: Acquire all Ranged weapons.

  • Quick Draw: Acquire all Quickfire weapons.
  • Inheritance: Acquire your parents' charms from the peak of Mount Yötei.
  • Gifts for a Ghost: Collect 8 offerings left for the onryō.
  • Trickster Fox: Solve all the Nine Tails' puzzle boxes.
  • An Artist's Eye: Complete all sumi-e paintings.
  • Memento: Personalize a scene in Photo Mode.
  • Guardian of Inari: Receive the Fox Mask after completing all Fox Dens.
  • Like Mother, Like Daughter: Learn all shamisen songs.
  • Wolves of Ezo: Complete all the Wolf Dens.
  • Body, Mind, and Spirit: Complete all Bamboo Strikes, Shrine Climbs, and Hot Springs.
  • Spear Fishing: Spear 5 fish with the yari.
  • Master Bounty Hunter: Complete all Bounties.
  • Moments of Reflection: Find 30 Altars of Reflection.
  • Child of the Mountain: Solve all Mountain Reliquary puzzles.
  • Good with Coins: Win a charm from playing Zeni Hajiki.
  • Fireside Performance: Play a shamisen song while camping.
  • Speaking with the Land: Bow or play your shamisen at 10 special places throughout Ezo.
  • For the Living: Rid Ezo of all the Yotei Six Camps

The list of all the available Ghost of Yotei trophies will be updated when the Legends mode is added to the game.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
