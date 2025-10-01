Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Old Inn quest

The Old Inn is one of the initial quests of Ghost of Yotei's chapter 1, which starts only after completing the Prologue. This mission requires you to travel to the Yotei's Shadow Inn and battle numerous Saito Outlaws to get information about the Yotei Six's whereabouts. While the first segment of the game focused on teaching you the basics, this is where you will start to learn more prominent abilities.

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete The Old Inn quest in Ghost of Yotei.

Ghost of Yotei complete guide and walkthrough

The Old Inn quest in Ghost of Yotei: Location

The Old Inn's location on the map (Image via Sucker Punch)

After completing the Prologue and experiencing several memories of Atsu's past, you can open the map to see two of the subsequent quest locations in the title. One of them is The Old Inn, which is located northwest of Atsu's home.

Reaching Yotei's Shadow Inn (Image via Sucker Punch)

After making your way to the required location with the help of the Guiding Wind, the game will notify you about entering the Yotei's Shadow Inn, which is known as the Old Inn. From there, the main part of the quest begins.

How to fast travel

The Old Inn quest in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough

Defeat the Saito Outlaws at Yotei's Shadow Inn

Execute the Standoff properly (Image via Sucker Punch)

When you reach your destination, get off your horse, walk towards the inn, and open the main door. It will trigger a cutscene, which will conclude with Saito Outlaws throwing out of the inn.

Now, press the Standoff button, press and hold Triangle, and whenever the enemy is about to attack you, release the button. The Standoff mechanic in Ghost of Yotei is similar to Tsushima.

Next, eliminate the remaining enemies by blocking, dodging, and striking timely. Ensure to dodge the Brute's red-glint attacks. You will also have to dodge the ranged attacks from two enemies.

Learning Onryo's Howl

Activate Onryo's Howl by pressing L3 and R3 simultaneously (Image via Sucker Punch)

As you defeat all of the foes, a cutscene will begin, then another wave of Saito Outlaws will attack you. However, now you will be able to execute Onryo's Howl, a prominent ability that will terrify the nearby enemies for a duration. Use this time to move quickly and one-shot the enemies one by one.

Onryo's Howl can be triggered by pressing L3 and R3 simultaneously. Make sure to fully charge the ability bar by defeating five enemies in a row without taking any damage. Following that, you can activate it and tackle the enemies efficiently.

Should you choose Kitsune or Oni during the Old Inn quest?

Learn about the Kitsune or the Oni from the Settler (Image via Sucker Punch)

When each of the Saito Outlaws is eliminated, a conversation with the Settler will begin. You can then choose one of the options between the Kitsune or the Oni, and learn about them. They are part of Yotei Six, and the primary targets of Atsu.

Whomever you select, the data acquired from the Settler is incorporated as clue cards, which can be accessed via the map. You can utilize these clues to initiate the mission to deal with the respective target.

After getting information about the Yotei Six, The Old Inn quest in Ghost of Yotei comes to an end. You can then rest at the location and interact with several aspects to trade items, pick up bounties, and buy traveller's maps.

Check out more gameplay guides from Sportskeeda:

