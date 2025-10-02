Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Yotei Six quest

The Yotei Six quest in Ghost of Yotei is one of the most important turning points in the early game, serving as the 5th main tale in Chapter 1 – The Lone Wolf. It unlocks after completing Saito and sends you into a hunt for information that will eventually branch into three separate storylines: The Oni, The Kitsune, and The Saito Brothers.

Unlike other quests, this one doesn’t hand you a map marker, and you’ll need to track down enemies across the Yotei Grasslands and interrogate them for clues.

How to complete the Yotei Six quest in Ghost of Yotei

The Yotei Six quest sets you loose in the Yotei Grasslands to uncover intel about the Yotei Six. The twist is that there’s no direct waypoint, and your progress only comes from fighting random groups of enemies until you corner one with information.

Take out the ronins (Image via Sucker Punch)

The most reliable areas to search include:

The meadows south of The Old Inn

The stretches of land along the major rivers

Ambush spots set up by bounty hunters and roaming ronin

Whenever you find one of these groups, make sure to eliminate all but the last enemy. The survivor will automatically trigger a cutscene or open the path toward one of the three branching tales.

Choosing your first tale

Your first major lead usually comes at the river crossing southwest of The Old Inn, where a ronin ambush triggers a short cutscene.

Choose your own path in Yotei Six quest (Image via Sucker Punch)

Defeating him lets you decide which of the three main tales to pursue first:

The Oni : Unlocks the Ishikari Plains region and rewards the Onryo Armor III.

: Unlocks the Ishikari Plains region and rewards the Onryo Armor III. The Kitsune : Leads to Teshio Ridge and grants Nine Tail gear along with smoke bombs and masks.

: Leads to Teshio Ridge and grants Nine Tail gear along with smoke bombs and masks. The Saito Brothers: Involves Horosaru Falls, where you’ll learn Odachi techniques and unlock Ghost Stance.

You’re free to pick any order, and eventually all three must be completed to move forward in the main story.

Tracking the second branch

The fight in Yotei’s Shadow Inn (Image via Sucker Punch)

After wrapping up your chosen tale, the quest doesn’t end. Patrol the routes between your home, The Old Inn, and Yotei’s Shadow Inn.

Look for mounted ronin or bounty hunters interrogating civilians.

Some groups set rope traps across rivers, triggering ambushes when you ride into them.

If no groups spawn, fast travel away and return to refresh the area.

Defeating one of these patrols will lead to the next informant, giving you a clue about the second tale in the Yotei Six quest. You can now choose between the two remaining quests.

Unlocking the final tale

Once the second branch is complete, you’ll need to repeat the cycle once more. Ride through the Grasslands, stick to rivers, and look out for ambushes. Each time you encounter a group, make sure to finish the fight eventually; one will yield the last piece of information, unlocking whichever tale you haven’t played yet.

This system ensures you naturally explore the Grasslands, encounter side events, and gradually peel back the mystery of the Yotei Six quest through scattered whispers and chance encounters.

Tips for completing the Yotei Six quest in Ghost of Yotei

Stay mobile: Ride along rivers and grasslands to trigger ambushes faster.

Ride along rivers and grasslands to trigger ambushes faster. Use fast travel resets: If nothing spawns, fast travel to a camp or settlement and return.

If nothing spawns, fast travel to a camp or settlement and return. Always interrogate survivors: Don’t finish fights too quickly and leave at least one enemy for the cutscene.

Don’t finish fights too quickly and leave at least one enemy for the cutscene. Plan your order: Each of the three quests unlocks unique rewards, so decide which gear or ability you value most before choosing your first path.

