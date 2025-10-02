Is there a way to skip time in Ghost of Yotei?

Yes, you can skip time in Ghost of Yotei, but the feature works in a limited way. Instead of freely picking an hour, the game only lets you move time forward by resting at your camp. Once the camping system is unlocked through your horse, you gain access to the sleep option that shifts the in-game cycle between morning and night.

That said, here’s how skip time in Ghost of Yotei actually works.

How to skip time in Ghost of Yotei by sleeping

The main way to skip time in Ghost of Yotei is through your personal camp. Setting up a camp requires standing near your horse and pressing left on the D-Pad.

Atsu in sleeping mode (Image via Sucker Punch)

If the spot is valid, a prompt appears, and your camp will be placed. From there, you can approach the fire and select the Sleep option.

Highlight your horse with the cursor at camp.

Choose either Sleep Until Morning or Sleep Until Night .

or . Confirm the choice with Triangle or Square depending on which you pick.

Camps also double as checkpoints and fast travel markers. When you rest, the game not only moves time forward but also designates the site as your new return point. If you later build another camp, it replaces the last one, meaning your safe zone is always mobile as you explore deeper into Ezo.

This mechanic is particularly handy if you want to tackle enemy bases under the cover of darkness for a stealth approach, or shift to daytime when visibility and travel are easier.

Other ways time interacts with Ghost of Yotei

Atsu interacting with an NPC (Image via Sucker Punch)

While sleeping at camp is the only gameplay-driven way to skip time, there are a few additional systems tied to pacing and time flow:

Cutscenes : You can bypass entire cutscenes by pressing the Options button and holding X . This skips them outright, dropping you back into gameplay. However, dialogue within cutscenes can’t be sped up, meaning you either watch them fully or skip altogether.

: You can bypass entire cutscenes by pressing the button and holding . This skips them outright, dropping you back into gameplay. However, dialogue within cutscenes can’t be sped up, meaning you either watch them fully or skip altogether. Photo Mode: Unlike regular gameplay, Photo Mode gives full control over time of day. You can freely adjust lighting, shadows, weather, and even cloud coverage to capture the perfect shot. While this doesn’t affect the main game, it’s a flexible tool if you want to experiment with how different regions of Ezo look at various times.

That concludes our guide on how to skip time in Ghost of Yotei. For more game-related content, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.

